Currys PC World has a brilliant deal on the newly released Google Nest Mini. While there’s no discount on the smart speaker itself – Currys is throwing in six months of Spotify Premium absolutely free, allowing you to get the most out of your purchase.

Half a year of Spotify Premium would normally set you back by £59.94 (given that it costs £9.99 a month). With this deal, therefore, you’ll save more cash than you spend. Given that the Google Nest Mini is so fresh on the market, there aren’t any discounts to speak of yet, making this the best option if you want to pick one up.

Google Nest Mini Offer Google Nest Mini – White The long-awaited update to the Google Home Mini is finally here, bringing a beefier sound (and noticeably heftier bass) and better voice recognition. What's more, the device even comes with 6 months of Spotify Premium via Currys.

Awarded a high 8 out of 10 rating by our reviewer, the Google Nest Mini performed well when compared to the Google Home Mini. It boasts a better sound quality due to an improved bass, though you should be warned it’s by no means a high end speaker when it comes to sound quality.

The Google Nest Mini also features touch controls – which actually work this time around, thankfully. It also comes with LED lights imbedded, making it very easy to understand where the touch sensors are on the device.

Access to the Google Assistant has always been the main reason to splash out on a Google Mini, and that’s no different with the Nest. Google’s latest smart speaker comes with all the functions you’d expect, from bringing back search results to operating other smart devices, such as Philips Hue lighting or Hive smart thermostats.

If you’ve yet to use Spotify, then you’re in for a treat. Spotify’s Premium service gives you access to a seemingly endless library of music without any interruption from pesky ads, the perfect accessory to any new speaker. It’s worth mentioning though that the Spotify portion of this deal is only available to new subscribers.

While a definite improvement, the Google Nest Mini has only a minor lead on its predecessor. If you already own a Google Mini, it might not be worth the upgrade. If you’re new to smart speakers, however, this deal is a great reason to try one out.

