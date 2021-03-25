Currys PC World has just dropped a fantastic smart home combo, letting you get the Google Nest Mini with a Philips Hue White and Colour bulb for just £29.99.

Even though the discount on the product listing says £25, it’s actually more than that. The standard RRP for the Nest Mini is £49, while the same Philips Hue bulb sells for £49.99 on its own, so buying both separately would set back a hefty £98.99. By comparison, £29.99 is an absolute steal.

Deal: Google Nest Mini with Philips Hue Colour Bulb for just £29.99 (£98.99 when bought separately)

Anyone with an existing smart home set-up will already recognise that this is a great way to expand into another room on the cheap, but if you’re setting up a smart home system from scratch then this is an optimal place to start.

Kicking things off with the Google Nest Mini, this is one of the most unobtrusive smart speakers you can buy – its fabric covering can easily blend in with an existing décor so you don’t have to worry about it standing out.

With a far more robust speaker system than its predecessor, the Nest Mini is actually a fairly solid option for listening to music at home, despite its small stature. Bass levels come through clearly and it can get rather loud if you want it to – don’t expect it to match pricier options like the Google Nest Audio, but it gets the job done.

As you would expect from a smart speaker however, the Nest Mini will act as a gateway for you to control your first smart home device, the bundled Philips Hue bulb. Now with Bluetooth compatibility built in, the bulb in question doesn’t need the bulky Philips Hue Bridge to work, and you can set it up right away via the Philips Hue app.

Deal: Google Nest Mini with Philips Hue Colour Bulb for just £29.99 (£98.99 when bought separately)

Once set-up is complete, you can use your Nest Mini to change the lighting effects of the Hue bulb with nothing more than your voice. If you fancy indulging in a soft blue light as you wind down for bed, all you have to do is ask.

By far one of the best smart home deals we’ve seen this year, don’t let this fantastic Google Nest Mini and Philips Hue bundle pass you by, particularly if you want to set-up a smart home system without breaking the bank.

For more amazing offers, follow us @TrustedDealsUK

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.