This GeForce RTX 4060 laptop is much cheaper than you think

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale extravaganza is the perfect time to bag yourself a bargain – and that includes capable gaming laptops like the MSI Cyborg.

The capable gaming laptop, which comes equipped with the Nvidia RTX 4060, can be found for just £806.55 during the Prime member-exclusive sale. That’s a whopping £392.45 off its £1,199 RRP, representing a huge saving on the portable gaming machine.

£392 off the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop at Amazon The Intel Core i7 & RTX 4060-equipped MSI Cyborg gaming laptop is an absolute steal at £806.55, a whopping £392.95 off its regular £1,199 RRP. Amazon

£392.95 off

£806.55 View Deal

As alluded to, the deal is exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers – as are all the deals in the Big Deal Days event – but that doesn’t mean that non-subscribers can’t get in on the fun.

All you need to do is sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial, and you’ll be able to access the same deals as paying subscribers. Just don’t forget to cancel your membership before the free trial ends!

This deal is particularly tempting because of how well-equipped the MSI Cyborg is at its discounted price. It packs in the aforementioned RTX 4060 that, when paired with the Intel Core i7-13620H and 16GB of RAM, can run pretty much any game available right now.

The 14-inch IPS LCD display isn’t to be sniffed at either; it sports an FHD+ resolution and a super fast 144Hz refresh rate to display up to 144fps in supported games, giving you the edge in gameplay – especially in online shooters like Call of Duty where response time can mean the difference between life and death.

It’s also a pretty good-looking laptop, with translucent elements on the keyboard and chassis that allow you to see parts of the internals, and at 1.6kg and 18.6mm thick, it’s relatively portable – for a gaming laptop, anyway.

So, if you’re in the market for a capable gaming laptop that doesn’t cost the world, the MSI Cyborg is a great option made all the more tempting by the Prime Big Deal Days discount.

