Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This GeForce RTX 4060 laptop is much cheaper than you think

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale extravaganza is the perfect time to bag yourself a bargain – and that includes capable gaming laptops like the MSI Cyborg. 

The capable gaming laptop, which comes equipped with the Nvidia RTX 4060, can be found for just £806.55 during the Prime member-exclusive sale. That’s a whopping £392.45 off its £1,199 RRP, representing a huge saving on the portable gaming machine.

£392 off the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop at Amazon

£392 off the MSI Cyborg gaming laptop at Amazon

The Intel Core i7 & RTX 4060-equipped MSI Cyborg gaming laptop is an absolute steal at £806.55, a whopping £392.95 off its regular £1,199 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • £392.95 off
  • £806.55
View Deal

As alluded to, the deal is exclusively available for Amazon Prime subscribers – as are all the deals in the Big Deal Days event – but that doesn’t mean that non-subscribers can’t get in on the fun. 

All you need to do is sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial, and you’ll be able to access the same deals as paying subscribers. Just don’t forget to cancel your membership before the free trial ends! 

This deal is particularly tempting because of how well-equipped the MSI Cyborg is at its discounted price. It packs in the aforementioned RTX 4060 that, when paired with the Intel Core i7-13620H and 16GB of RAM, can run pretty much any game available right now. 

The 14-inch IPS LCD display isn’t to be sniffed at either; it sports an FHD+ resolution and a super fast 144Hz refresh rate to display up to 144fps in supported games, giving you the edge in gameplay – especially in online shooters like Call of Duty where response time can mean the difference between life and death. 

It’s also a pretty good-looking laptop, with translucent elements on the keyboard and chassis that allow you to see parts of the internals, and at 1.6kg and 18.6mm thick, it’s relatively portable – for a gaming laptop, anyway.

So, if you’re in the market for a capable gaming laptop that doesn’t cost the world, the MSI Cyborg is a great option made all the more tempting by the Prime Big Deal Days discount.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

You might like…

OLED TVs are at a mid-range price in Amazon’s Prime sale

OLED TVs are at a mid-range price in Amazon’s Prime sale

Kob Monney 8 mins ago
This 10kg washing machine is almost half price in Amazon’s Prime sale

This 10kg washing machine is almost half price in Amazon’s Prime sale

Jessica Gorringe 10 mins ago
There’s never been a better time to buy the Apple Watch Series 9

There’s never been a better time to buy the Apple Watch Series 9

Max Parker 42 mins ago
The ultimate budget Chromebook deal just dropped

The ultimate budget Chromebook deal just dropped

Lewis Painter 1 hour ago
This Amazon Prime smart home deal can help you monitor your energy usage

This Amazon Prime smart home deal can help you monitor your energy usage

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Need a cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 is now just £29.99

Need a cheap tablet? The Amazon Fire 7 is now just £29.99

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words