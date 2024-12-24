Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Garmin Fenix 7 deal will kickstart your new year fitness goals

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Garmin Fenix 7 remains one of our favourite overall fitness high end fitness watches, despite the launch of the 8th generation model this year.

Amazon US is now selling the Garmin Fenix 7 for a whopping $250 off. That brings the price down to $399.99 and 38% off the $649.99 asking price. This is for the silver watch face, which has a graphite band.

Considering the Fenix 8, that arrived in the second half of 2024, starts at $999 for the 43mm standard edition, then this price cut on the 2022 Fenix 7 is not to be sniffed at. You can get 2-day delivery at no extra cost if you’re an Amazon Prime member, which is a bonus.

This multisport GPS watch has a 1.3-inch transflective 260 x 260 touchscreen, as part of a 47mm case, which is designed for optimising the battery life. It also features a gorilla glass lens that’ll withstand a beating. There’s also a 10ATM water resistance rating, which makes it a great option for swimming and diving to depths of up to 100 metres.

The aforementioned battery life offers 57 hours in GPS mode, while you’ll get 18 days in smartwatch mode and 173 days in battery saver mode. The key feature might be the multi-frequency GPS to enhance your outdoor positioning and there’s a wide range of sports modes you can access, from running to yoga.

Our reviewer Michael Sawh gave the Fenix 7 a 4.5 star score from a possible five back in 2022 and praised the strong outdoor tracking accuracy, responsive touchscreen and improved battery life over its predecessor.

He concluded: “The Fenix 7 is a great outdoor watch with new features that make it a worthwhile upgrade from the Fenix 6, if you value supreme outdoor accuracy. During testing we found the device’s increased number of mapping features work brilliantly. Coupled with its radically improved battery life, this makes the Garmin Fenix 7 an excellent investment for any adventurous hiker, runner or cyclist who regularly venture off the beaten path.”

