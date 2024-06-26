Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Garmin deal is essential for marathon runners

Jon Mundy

Marathon runners need to run, not walk, towards this Garmin sports watch deal.

Amazon is selling the fabulous Garmin Fenix 7X Solar for just £458.50 right now. That’s a 29% discount on its £649.99 RRP.

Amazon is selling the Garmin Fenix 7X Solar at a huge 29% discount, bringing the price down to well under £500.

The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is pretty much the full package for the committed runner – or even swimmer. It’s rugged, water resistant to 100 metres, and its battery can last a staggering 37 days.

That latter spec relates to the ‘Solar’ part of its name. This advanced edition of the watch can draw power from the sun to extend its charge.

We rate the Garmin Fenix 7X extremely highly, having scored it 4.5 out of 5 in our review. “The Garmin Fenix 7X gives you the best that Garmin has to offer in outdoor watch features,” we concluded.

It’s packed full of outdoors features, including a very handy torch feature. Meanwhile, its mapping and tracking accuracy operate at an extremely high level. You also get multi-continent map support, turn-by-turn navigation, and multi GNSS support. Basically, you can workout with confidence wherever in the world you happen to be.

There’s also a Pulse Ox sensor to measure blood oxygen during the night if you want to monitor your sleep data. You might struggle to sleep with this thing on though, since it’s a serious bit of kit.

The Garmin Fenix 7X is fronted by a tough 1.4-inch 280 x 280 transflective sapphire crystal touchscreen, housed in a 51mm case. Subtle it ain’t, but that’s not what we’re here for.

Anyone after a serious sports wearable for less than £500 should look no further than this Amazon deal.

