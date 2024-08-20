Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Garmin deal is a must-buy for new runners

Chris Smith

If you’re looking for a highly capable fitness-focused watch to accompany your newfound or regained love for running, then the Garmin Venu 2 is for you.

Amazon is offering the Garmin Venu 2 smartwatch for £239.52. That’s a 27% saving on the £329.99 asking price for this wearable that tracks your health metrics around the clock.

Garmin Venu 2 hits a PB price

If you’re looking for a solid running watch that tracks all the major metrics and has plenty of style, the Garmin Venu 2 is an unmissable option at this price

This watch started at at £349.99 but right now there’s a saving of £110.47 on that price, and there are a range of colours available, but the cheapest option is the blue granite device that comes with a matching strap.

This GPS watch has been around since 2021, which is why you’re seeing such a steep discount at this stage.

We remain enthusiastic about this purchase though, if you’re seeking a watch that offers plenty of essential fitness tracking metrics, but without some of the performance tech designed for more serious athletes.

The heart rate and GPS location tracking are excellent, there’s built-in GPS, blood oxygen tracking and plenty of endurance from the battery life, which stretches to 20-hours with GPS mode on and 11 days with the always-on display mode turned off. The 1.3-inch AMOLED display is also more akin to a smartwatch.

In awarding the Garmin Venu 2 a 4.5 star score, our reviewer concluded: “I have loved using the Garmin Venu 2. I trust its stats, it’s fairly comfortable to wear 24/7, and the battery life is good as long as you don’t set the screen to stay on all day. Just don’t buy a Venu 2 expecting a high-end Forerunner watch with an OLED screen. While it records the usual dizzying array of metrics, some of the stats that can help you balance a packed workout schedule are left out.”

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

