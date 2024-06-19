This Galaxy Watch 6 deal obliterates the Apple Watch 9

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal gets you Samsung’s latest smartwatch at an Apple Watch 9-obliterating price.

Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 for £179, which is a £110 discount on its £289 RRP. That’s a 38% saving.

It also brings the price down to less than half that of its biggest rival, the Apple Watch 9, which Apple is still charging £399 for.

That represents a stunning contrast for what we called “one of the most stylish smartwatches available” in our 4 out of 5 review.

We really do love the Watch 6 design, with its 20% larger display and its 30% smaller bezels resulting in a glorious all-screen wearable. Our reviewed found that it could be paired with almost any outfit.

The Watch 6 isn’t just a pretty face, either. It’s a brilliant fitness tracker, with tons of workout settings and plenty of sensors that offer a variety of data. The heart rate monitoring is reliable too, which is always something we look out for whenever we test a new wearable, and it’ll even track your sleep reliably.

Thanks to Wear OS, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 works beautifully as a smartwatch too. All your notifications and apps will filter through seamlessly, powered by Samsung’s capable Exynos W930 processor.

It’s simply a whole lot of smartwatch for your money, especially at less than half the price of the Apple Watch 9.