Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy Watch 6 deal obliterates the Apple Watch 9

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 deal gets you Samsung’s latest smartwatch at an Apple Watch 9-obliterating price.

Amazon is selling the Galaxy Watch 6 for £179, which is a £110 discount on its £289 RRP. That’s a 38% saving.

It also brings the price down to less than half that of its biggest rival, the Apple Watch 9, which Apple is still charging £399 for.

Save 38% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Save 38% on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6

Amazon is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 at a huge 38% discount, bringing it down to less than half the price of the Apple Watch 9.

  • Amazon
  • Save 38%
  • Now £179
View Deal

That represents a stunning contrast for what we called “one of the most stylish smartwatches available” in our 4 out of 5 review.

We really do love the Watch 6 design, with its 20% larger display and its 30% smaller bezels resulting in a glorious all-screen wearable. Our reviewed found that it could be paired with almost any outfit.

The Watch 6 isn’t just a pretty face, either. It’s a brilliant fitness tracker, with tons of workout settings and plenty of sensors that offer a variety of data. The heart rate monitoring is reliable too, which is always something we look out for whenever we test a new wearable, and it’ll even track your sleep reliably.

Thanks to Wear OS, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 works beautifully as a smartwatch too. All your notifications and apps will filter through seamlessly, powered by Samsung’s capable Exynos W930 processor.

It’s simply a whole lot of smartwatch for your money, especially at less than half the price of the Apple Watch 9.

You might like…

The Galaxy S23 is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

The Galaxy S23 is now cheaper than the iPhone SE

Jon Mundy 48 mins ago
Quick, smart plugs are going super cheap at Amazon

Quick, smart plugs are going super cheap at Amazon

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Amazon’s Fire TV Omni 4K set is now a 55-inch bargain

Amazon’s Fire TV Omni 4K set is now a 55-inch bargain

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Philips’ high-end air purifier is now almost half price

Philips’ high-end air purifier is now almost half price

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
If you’re a runner, you need to see this Jabra Elite 7 Active deal

If you’re a runner, you need to see this Jabra Elite 7 Active deal

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
The OnePlus 12 is now down to an unbeatable price

The OnePlus 12 is now down to an unbeatable price

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words