This Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal is out of this world

Nick Rayner

If you want to pick up one of Samsung’s most stylish and advanced smartwatches at a massive discount then this is a deal to pounce on. 

Samsung’s Amazon store has put an incredible discount on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic bundled together with a 15W wireless charging pad – you can pick the bundle up today for only £219, which is a discount of a humongous £229.99.

Even without taking the charging pad into account, this deal still sees over £100 off the launch price of the watch, making this a really great opportunity to grab a solid Wear OS 3-powered wearable on the cheap.

51% off the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and wireless charging pad

Samsung has put their Watch 4 Classic on special offer, giving you a discount of £229.99 when you buy it with Samsung’s wireless charging pad.

  • Was £448.99
  • Now £219
You might be wondering what exactly is special about the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic – it’s a little bigger than its non-classic counterpart, and much pricier (all the more reason to take advantage of this deal). When it was unveiled, Deputy Editor Thomas Deehan celebrated the fact that the 4 Classic would retain the physical rotating bezel that was such a helpful tool in previous Samsung Watch models when it comes to navigating apps and menus. 

You’d expect a watch at this price point to provide a premium experience, and the 4 Classic gives the user just that – the display is excellent and the build quality is right at the top of the smartwatch world. Users should find this watch extremely durable and also quite stylish. 

Let’s not forget about the charging pad too, it allows you to charge three items at once, including the watch, making this deal a perfect, and very cost-effective, way to begin building an ecosystem around Samsung’s products. If you already own a Galaxy phone, this is easily worth snapping up. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

