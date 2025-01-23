This Galaxy S25 deal, with extra storage and up to £540 off, destroys the competition

Samsung has just announced the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, and we may have just found the best early deal.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this deal comes from Samsung itself. It gets you the Galaxy S25 or Galaxy S25 Plus with double the storage at no extra cost, and a free Galaxy Buds3 worth £159 with code S25LIVE.

Get double the storage for free with the Galaxy S25 The Samsung Galaxy S25 and the Galaxy S25 Plus are available with double the storage at no extra fee right now. Samsung

Double storage

No extra free View Deal

On top of that, Samsung is offering up to £540 when you trade in a smartphone. That’s a potentially stupendous saving.

The deal we’ve highlighted is for the top Galaxy S25 Plus model with 512GB of storage, which here costs £999 instead of £1,099. It’s a bargain offer for what are sure to be two of the biggest phones of 2025.

We’ve already gone hands-on with the Galaxy S25, and our own Cam Bunton has offered up his first impressions elsewhere on the website.

Cam’s initial take is that the Galaxy S25 might just be the most interesting phone of the three. That comes down to its size, with Samsung offering a relatively small phone that doesn’t skimp on performance or features. That’s relatively rare these days.

For performance, you’re getting the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, which in our experience is both insanely fast and efficient. And yes, everyone is getting Qualcomm power. Samsung isn’t giving some of the world inferior home-brewed silicon this year.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

Also notable is Samsung’s continued insistence on giving even its smallest and cheapest flagship phone a proper triple camera system. Neither Apple nor Google have supplied a telephoto camera in the iPhone 16 and Pixel 9 respectively, but Samsung does in the Galaxy S25.

“So if you want a small phone that’s as powerful and feature-rich as you can get, and don’t want an iPhone, this will likely be your best and only choice in 2025,” Cam concluded.

We’ll have a definitive verdict for you before too long, but as of now, the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus (which is essentially the same phone but bigger) are looking like safe bets. It’s even safer if you take advantage of this Galaxy S25 deal.