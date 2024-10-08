Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy S24 Ultra deal destroys the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Lewis Painter By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event has kicked off with a bang, with the online storefront offering a swathe of money-off deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members – and that includes a spectacular deal on one of the best phones of 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. 

More specifically, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for just £1,049 during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. That’s a not-insignificant discount of £300 compared to its £1,349 RRP. 

£300 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Amazon

£300 off the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at Amazon

The top-end Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has £300 off during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event, exclusively for Amazon Prime members, complete with 512GB of storage.

  • Amazon
  • £300 off
  • £1,049
View Deal

In fact, at its current discounted price, it’s £150 cheaper than Apple’s newly released iPhone 16 Pro Max with just 256GB of storage. If you want the same 512GB as the S24 Ultra, that will set you back an increased £1,399. That makes it a more affordable alternative to Apple’s top-end flagship while still offering the very best Android hardware around. 

If you haven’t got an active Amazon Prime subscription but still want to get in on the deal fun, don’t fret; you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial right here, allowing access to all the best deals over this two-day shopping event. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is definitely worth a purchase too; not only did it garner a respectable 4.5 stars in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, but it won the award for Best High-End Phone at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, showcasing just how impressive the smartphone is.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When we reviewed it earlier this year, we praised not only its premium design, complete with vanishingly small bezels and a handy anti-reflective coating on the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, but its camera setup. 

It remains one of the most versatile around, with four rear cameras including a 200MP main, alongside a 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x periscope and 12MP ultrawide, and it’s capable of capturing some great shots in both light and dark environments with ease. 

There’s also oodles of power from the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, and it also offers AI smarts in the form of Galaxy AI. It’s one of the more fully-featured AI offerings around, spanning not only image editing but productivity with recording transcription and summarisation, and there’s even on-device translation that’ll work both face-to-face and on calls without an internet connection. 

Throw in solid battery life and a whopping seven OS upgrades – one of the best long-term promises around – and you’ve got a tempting high-end smartphone that’s more affordable than ever.

You might like…

Everyone’s favourite AirPods Pro 2 deal is back

Everyone’s favourite AirPods Pro 2 deal is back

Jessica Gorringe 7 mins ago
Prime Big Deal Days Live 2024: The best offers from Amazon’s sale

Prime Big Deal Days Live 2024: The best offers from Amazon’s sale

Thomas Deehan 44 mins ago
Prime Big Deal Days: Last chance to sign up to Prime before Amazon’s shopping event

Prime Big Deal Days: Last chance to sign up to Prime before Amazon’s shopping event

Hannah Davies 18 hours ago
Lewis Painter
By Lewis Painter linkedin Contact via linkedin
Mobile Editor

Lewis is the Mobile Editor of Trusted Reviews with plenty of phone experience, from the Nokia 3210 to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. He has been in the tech industry writing about phones, headphones, tablets,…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words