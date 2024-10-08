This Galaxy S24 Ultra deal destroys the iPhone 16 Pro Max

Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event has kicked off with a bang, with the online storefront offering a swathe of money-off deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members – and that includes a spectacular deal on one of the best phones of 2024, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

More specifically, you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB of storage for just £1,049 during the Prime Big Deal Days sale. That’s a not-insignificant discount of £300 compared to its £1,349 RRP.

In fact, at its current discounted price, it’s £150 cheaper than Apple’s newly released iPhone 16 Pro Max with just 256GB of storage. If you want the same 512GB as the S24 Ultra, that will set you back an increased £1,399. That makes it a more affordable alternative to Apple’s top-end flagship while still offering the very best Android hardware around.

If you haven’t got an active Amazon Prime subscription but still want to get in on the deal fun, don’t fret; you can sign up for a free Amazon Prime trial right here, allowing access to all the best deals over this two-day shopping event.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is definitely worth a purchase too; not only did it garner a respectable 4.5 stars in our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, but it won the award for Best High-End Phone at this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, showcasing just how impressive the smartphone is.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

When we reviewed it earlier this year, we praised not only its premium design, complete with vanishingly small bezels and a handy anti-reflective coating on the 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen, but its camera setup.

It remains one of the most versatile around, with four rear cameras including a 200MP main, alongside a 10MP 3x telephoto, 50MP 5x periscope and 12MP ultrawide, and it’s capable of capturing some great shots in both light and dark environments with ease.

There’s also oodles of power from the custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, and it also offers AI smarts in the form of Galaxy AI. It’s one of the more fully-featured AI offerings around, spanning not only image editing but productivity with recording transcription and summarisation, and there’s even on-device translation that’ll work both face-to-face and on calls without an internet connection.

Throw in solid battery life and a whopping seven OS upgrades – one of the best long-term promises around – and you’ve got a tempting high-end smartphone that’s more affordable than ever.