Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now significantly cheaper

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Honor Magic 6 Pro goes toe to toe with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, yet it can currently be had for much cheaper.

Amazon is now selling the Honor Magic 6 Pro, in its striking Green shade, for £899. That’s about £200 less than its £1,099.99 RRP, or an 18% saving.

Perhaps more pertinently, it’s £350 less than the starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Save 18% on the Honor Magic 6 Pro

Save 18% on the Honor Magic 6 Pro

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is selling at a huge £200 discount, which also makes it £350 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

  • Amazon
  • Save 18%
  • Now £899
View Deal

So why are we referencing Samsung’s latest flagship phone so much when the deal is for a completely different phone? It’s quite simple really: the Honor Magic 6 Pro takes the fight to the Galaxy S24 Ultra in virtually every aspect.

Indeed, in our 4.5-star review, we concluded that the Honor Magic 6 Pro was an “all-singing, all-dancing 2024 flagship” that proves “a viable alternative to Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Ultra”.

Its camera performance in particular is comparable, if not better than Samsung’s top dog. The main 50MP sensor is capable of outstanding HDR performance, while a variable aperture lets you switch between f/1.4 and f/2.0 for varying bokeh and light capture.

Zoom performance is truly exceptional here, with a huge 1/1.49 180MP 2.5x periscope lens that might just have taken the S24 Ultra’s extreme hybrid zoom crown.

You also get a gorgeous curved design, a high-end screen with an industry-leading 5000nits peak brightness, and comparable top notch performance from the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. Battery life is excellent, too.

All this for a decidedly low price of £899? The Galaxy S24 Ultra simply can’t compete on value.

You might like…

Motorola’s latest flagship foldable just got even better

Motorola’s latest flagship foldable just got even better

Jon Mundy 33 mins ago
Stock up on Game Pass with this three-month deal

Stock up on Game Pass with this three-month deal

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Samsung’s QLED TV deal is a no-brainer 4K upgrade

Samsung’s QLED TV deal is a no-brainer 4K upgrade

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
You don’t need Prime to get Amazon’s latest laptop bargain

You don’t need Prime to get Amazon’s latest laptop bargain

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
It’s your last chance to get Sky TV and Sky Sports massively discounted

It’s your last chance to get Sky TV and Sky Sports massively discounted

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The affordable CMF Phone 1 just got even cheaper

The affordable CMF Phone 1 just got even cheaper

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words