Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now a much cheaper buy

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is one of our favourite Android phones of the year. This top Galaxy S24 Ultra contender is now available at a bargain price.

Honor itself is selling the phone for just £729.99 with the voucher code AM6PAU170 applied. The voucher can be copied from the product page.

The phone is already £200 off the £1,099.99 asking price as part of the company’s back to school promotion. So you’re saving a whopping £370 on a device that was only released on March 8.

Honor Magic 6 Pro down to £729.99

Honor Magic 6 Pro down to £729.99

Honor is selling the brilliant, highly-rated Magic 6 Pro smartphone for a total of £370 off. With the code AM6PAU170, you’ll get it for £729.99

  • Honor
  • Use code AM6PAU170
  • Now £729.99
View Deal

You’ll get the phone in Epi Green or Black (the green is much, much nicer, in my view) and the handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This phone is also guaranteed four major Android updates (starting with the forthcoming Android 15) and five years of security updates.

Furthermore, if you want to complete the Honor line-up, you can save a packet when bundling. As you can see from the graphic grabbed from the product page below. The highlight is a Honor Pad 9 for £149.99 instead of £279.99.

Bundle Honor Magic 6 Pro

As for the phone itself, we’re massive fans, giving it a 4.5-star score from a possible five. He praised the super bright display that reaches 5000nits, the brilliant camera and the power of Snapdragon at the helm.

The screen is a particular highlight, with a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel that delivers a “top notch viewing experience” that’ll also protect your eyes at night.

The rear camera system is also a pronounced strong point, led by a 180-megapixel telephoto lens that offers 10x zoom and f/2.6 aperture.

Our reviewer confirmed: “The Honor Magic 6 Pro is the all-singing, all-dancing 2024 flagship that seems to offer the complete package, from a premium design to a lovely screen, impressive camera performance and all-day battery life.”

You might like…

The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

The expensive Sage coffee machines are finally affordable

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
John Lewis’ handheld fan is a must-have summer bargain

John Lewis’ handheld fan is a must-have summer bargain

Jessica Gorringe 10 hours ago
The Sonos Sub Mini just got a dramatic price reduction

The Sonos Sub Mini just got a dramatic price reduction

Jessica Gorringe 11 hours ago
There’s a great OnePlus Watch 2 deal hiding in plain sight

There’s a great OnePlus Watch 2 deal hiding in plain sight

Thomas Deehan 11 hours ago
Save over 50% on this seriously powerful Samsung Galaxy Book – but you’ll need to act fast

Save over 50% on this seriously powerful Samsung Galaxy Book – but you’ll need to act fast

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Best MacBook Air deals for August 2024

Best MacBook Air deals for August 2024

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words