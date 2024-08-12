This Galaxy S24 Ultra competitor is now a much cheaper buy

The Honor Magic 6 Pro is one of our favourite Android phones of the year. This top Galaxy S24 Ultra contender is now available at a bargain price.

Honor itself is selling the phone for just £729.99 with the voucher code AM6PAU170 applied. The voucher can be copied from the product page.

The phone is already £200 off the £1,099.99 asking price as part of the company’s back to school promotion. So you’re saving a whopping £370 on a device that was only released on March 8.

Honor Magic 6 Pro down to £729.99 Honor is selling the brilliant, highly-rated Magic 6 Pro smartphone for a total of £370 off. With the code AM6PAU170, you’ll get it for £729.99 Honor

Use code AM6PAU170

Now £729.99 View Deal

You’ll get the phone in Epi Green or Black (the green is much, much nicer, in my view) and the handset comes with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. This phone is also guaranteed four major Android updates (starting with the forthcoming Android 15) and five years of security updates.

Furthermore, if you want to complete the Honor line-up, you can save a packet when bundling. As you can see from the graphic grabbed from the product page below. The highlight is a Honor Pad 9 for £149.99 instead of £279.99.

As for the phone itself, we’re massive fans, giving it a 4.5-star score from a possible five. He praised the super bright display that reaches 5000nits, the brilliant camera and the power of Snapdragon at the helm.

The screen is a particular highlight, with a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel that delivers a “top notch viewing experience” that’ll also protect your eyes at night.

The rear camera system is also a pronounced strong point, led by a 180-megapixel telephoto lens that offers 10x zoom and f/2.6 aperture.

Our reviewer confirmed: “The Honor Magic 6 Pro is the all-singing, all-dancing 2024 flagship that seems to offer the complete package, from a premium design to a lovely screen, impressive camera performance and all-day battery life.”