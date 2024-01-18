Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy S24 deal gets you double the storage and a free Galaxy Watch 6

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This Samsung Galaxy S24 deal gets you double the usual storage and a free Galaxy Watch 6 for a regular price.

Samsung has only just announced its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S24, but there are already some tasty-looking contract deals surfacing.

This one gets you the phone with 256GB of storage, as well as a free Galaxy Watch 6, on a 24 month contract for just £29.99 a month and £99 up front. There’s 100GB of monthly data thrown in too.

For that sort of money, we’d typically be expecting the 128GB entry model, and certainly no £300 smartwatch. It’s a bit of a bargain.

The Galaxy S24 brings a slightly sharpened, dare we say iPhone-esque design to the table. You also get a slightly larger and much brighter (2600 nits) 6.2-inch OLED display, with LTPO technology also making it more energy efficient than before.

It’s also received a performance boost from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (in the US, Canada, and China) and Samsung’s new Exynos 2400 (everywhere else). Besides a boost to CPU and GPU power, these new chips enable Samsung’s big Galaxy AI push.

Think live in-call language translation, AI-assisted email and text composition, and of course boosted camera performance.

We’ll be bringing you our thoughts on the phone soon. For now, if you’re dead set on grabbing the Samsung Galaxy S24 at launch, this is one of the best contract deals we’ve seen.

