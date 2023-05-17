This Galaxy S23 unlimited data offer is a bargain

We’ve found a bargain Samsung Galaxy S23 contract offer that has us wondering why you’d bother buying the phone outright.

Often the best value to be had with any phone is to simply buy it outright and add a low-lost SIM-only contract. With this Galaxy S23 contract deal bargain in mind, however, we’d recommend signing up for the full package.

It gives you the Galaxy S23 on a 24 month contract, with unlimited data, for just £34.99 a month. There’s an up front fee of £79.

Save big on the Galaxy S23 with an unlimited data contract Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 on a 24 month contract with unlimited data for a total price of £918.76. Mobiles.co.uk

Unlimited data

£918.76 overall View Deal

When you total that up, you come to an overall outlay of £918.76. That’s not much more than the £849 it would cost you to buy the phone outright.

Spread the £69.76 difference over 24 months, and you’re essentially paying £2.91 a month for an iD contract with unlimited data, texts, and minutes. That’s ridiculous value.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S23 a glowing review, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5. “The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life,” we concluded.

It’s a seriously pocketable flagship phone, with a lightweight yet high-quality body and a manageable 6.1-inch OLED display.

Samsung’s cameras are among the best and most consistent in the business. Here that means a 50MP wide sensor that takes bright, detailed shots in both well-lit and low-light environments. You also get a 10MP 3X telephoto lens for zoomed shots, which isn’t always available on such compact and affordable flagships.

As part of this total bargain of a contract deal, the Galaxy S23 is an event better phone to pick up right now.