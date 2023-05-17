Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

This Galaxy S23 unlimited data offer is a bargain

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We’ve found a bargain Samsung Galaxy S23 contract offer that has us wondering why you’d bother buying the phone outright.

Often the best value to be had with any phone is to simply buy it outright and add a low-lost SIM-only contract. With this Galaxy S23 contract deal bargain in mind, however, we’d recommend signing up for the full package.

It gives you the Galaxy S23 on a 24 month contract, with unlimited data, for just £34.99 a month. There’s an up front fee of £79.

Save big on the Galaxy S23 with an unlimited data contract

Mobiles.co.uk is offering the Samsung Galaxy S23 on a 24 month contract with unlimited data for a total price of £918.76.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Unlimited data
  • £918.76 overall
View Deal

When you total that up, you come to an overall outlay of £918.76. That’s not much more than the £849 it would cost you to buy the phone outright.

Spread the £69.76 difference over 24 months, and you’re essentially paying £2.91 a month for an iD contract with unlimited data, texts, and minutes. That’s ridiculous value.

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S23 a glowing review, awarding it 4.5 stars out of 5. “The Samsung Galaxy S23 remains an excellent compact choice without much compromise, boasting top-end performance, versatile camera chops and, for the first time, true all-day battery life,” we concluded.

It’s a seriously pocketable flagship phone, with a lightweight yet high-quality body and a manageable 6.1-inch OLED display.

Samsung’s cameras are among the best and most consistent in the business. Here that means a 50MP wide sensor that takes bright, detailed shots in both well-lit and low-light environments. You also get a 10MP 3X telephoto lens for zoomed shots, which isn’t always available on such compact and affordable flagships.

As part of this total bargain of a contract deal, the Galaxy S23 is an event better phone to pick up right now.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

