This Galaxy S23 Plus deal is so good it might be a mistake

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

We’ve just spotted an absolute belter of a deal on the Galaxy S23 Plus that’s well worth picking up if you want to upgrade.

Right now, you can get the 512GB Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus with 160GB of data for £149 upfront and just £31 a month. That’s an absurdly low contract for one of 2023’s most high-profile flagship phones.

To put the deal into context, the total cost of the contract comes to £893 over two years but the 512GB variant of the S23 Plus costs £1149 to buy outright. That’s a whopping £256 saving over the original price of the phone, making this an easy one to recommend for anyone who’s been wanting to pick up the phone but may have been put off by the high price.

Plus, with that 512GB of internal storage, you won’t be left wanting for any extra space when it comes to storing music, film or TV to enjoy offline, and that’s before considering the ridiculous amount of photos you’ll be able to store on this thing.

Galaxy S23 Plus Bargain

Galaxy S23 Plus Bargain

The 512GB Galaxy S23 Plus is now available with 160GB for a price that’s far less than buying the phone outright.

  • Mobile Phones Direct
  • £149 upfront
  • Only £31/month
View Deal

Of course, with a monthly data allowance of 160GB from O2, you’ll have more than enough to get you through streaming, online gaming and catching up on the latest TikToks. With all that in mind, what about the phone itself?

Well, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus is easily one of our favourite phones of this year so far, scoring a high four-star rating from Trusted Reviews’ Editor, Max Parker. In his review, Max surmised:

“The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus ticks a lot of boxes. It has a good, big screen; versatile camera and long battery life. This might not be the most exciting phone of 2023, but it’s a reliable device to have by your side.”

Given that the phone isn’t a massive leap from the S22 Plus, it’s arguably not an essential upgrade for anyone currently using that phone but for those still sporting an older Android handset, this is easily a great one to pick up particularly whilst it’s available on the cheap.

