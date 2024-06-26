Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Galaxy S22 Plus deal is the bargain upgrade you’ve been waiting for

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is available at a bargain price thanks to this refurbished deal.

Giffgaff is doing its usual thing of offering high quality refurbished handsets at a killer price. Here that means securing a Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus in ‘Like new’ condition with ‘zero wear and tear’ for just £409.

This is a phone that retailed for close to £1,000 when it hit the market in 2022. It can still do a good job in 2024 too.

We gave the Galaxy S22 Plus a glowing 4.5 out of 5 review at the time, and even found it to be “Still a good choice” in more recent times.

The screen is brilliant, as you’d expect from Samsung – a 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1750 nits.

Its design is also highly attractive, with a lovely frosted glass finish and a sharp Contour Cut camera module (RIP).

The Galaxy S22 Plus camera set-up is strong too. It’s a proper triple camera system with a dedicated 3x telephoto, which you simply don’t get for this sort of money ordinarily.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 isn’t the newest chip on the block, but it still provides flagship levels of performance. The Galaxy S22 Plus won’t struggle with any tasks you throw its way.

Battery life is decent too, with a 4500mAh cell capable of lasting throughout a full day of regular usage with room to spare. Wireless charging is a lovely thing to have in such a cheap phone, too.

