This Galaxy S21 FE deal destroys the mid-range competition

If you’re eyeing up a mid-market smartphone that can punch above its weight then look no farther than this Samsung Galaxy S21 FE offer.

Buy Mobiles is offering the Galaxy S21 FE with 100GB of data for just £24 a month with nothing to pay upfront. That’s a tough one to turn down for Android fans.

Mid-range magic with this Galaxy S21 FE mega-deal Buy Mobiles is offering the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phone for just £24 a month with 100GB data. You won’t even have to put a penny down upfront. Buy Mobiles

£0 upfront / 100GB data

£24 a month View Deal

The 24-month deal is on the Three 5G network and includes unlimited minutes and unlimited text messaging. There are also a range of colours to choose from. You’ll also get free next day delivery from the site, which is rated “excellent” on Trustpilot based on 23,000 reviews.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (which means Fan Edition) has plenty of oomph, thanks to its bright and vivid 6.5-inch display with the en vogue 120Hz refresh rate, while there’s also a 4,500mAh battery to keep you going all day. There’s fast charging too, getting you back up to 50% in just half-an-hour. It has great performance thanks to the Snapdragon 888 processor.

Camera wise, there’s a three pronged rear option, including a 12-megapixel wide option with optical image stabilisation. Meanwhile there’s a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for detailed selfies and clear video calls.

Our reviewer recommended it if “you want a phone without any glaring feature omission: The S21 FE comes with a good OLED screen, wireless charging, an IP-rated body and three reliable cameras. There’s nothing much missing here.”

Indeed, one of the only downfalls we spied in our review was the high outright price, but that’s not an issue here. You’re getting the phone for free on a bargain of a monthly contract. The Galaxy S21 FE is getting a little long in the tooth now (it arrived in late 2021), but it’s still an excellent Android phone from Samsung that’s likely to get Android 14 by the end of the year.