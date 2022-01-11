 large image

This Galaxy S21 FE deal comes with 100GB and three months of Disney+

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Looking for a brand new phone contract? You can snatch up a new Galaxy S21 FE and bag three months of Disney+ with this cracking offer.

For just £39 a month, you can buy the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE phone with a contract that offers 100GB of data per month – which even the most seasoned binge-watcher would have trouble getting through – as well as unlimited minutes and texts.

And it’s not just 100GB of data, it’s 100GB of 5G-ready data, which gets you super fast download speeds in 5G-covered areas, letting you download films and shows in no-time.

Totalling up the contract, you’ll be paying £936 over two years, and when you take off the price of the phone (£699), that comes to roughly £9 a month for 100GB of data which is significantly less than you’d pay for that type of plan elsewhere.

And looking at the phone itself, our very own Deputy Editor and smartphone expert Max Parker claimed that the model, “has a nice screen, speedy specs and a trio of cameras that’ll appeal to those who have shot with Samsung phones for years.”

It packs a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an IP68 rating, meaning that the phone will survive for up to 30 minutes in a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater.

Coming with the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, the S21 FE runs smoothly, and there’s 128GB of storage right from the get-go, which is more than enough for storing plenty of photos and videos.

And that’s without mentioning that you’ll be getting three free months of Disney+ with this deal. You can claim this deal directly through the Samsung’s site, so you can binge all the latest exclusives, like Hawkeye and The Book of Boba Fett.

So if you’re after a new smartphone and have an affinity for Samsung, this Galaxy S21 FE deal is a hard one to miss. Considering the cheap price and inclusion of Disney+, we recommend that you jump on this offer before it’s gone.

