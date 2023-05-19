This Galaxy A54 deal is an undeniable smartphone bargain

The Samsung Galaxy A54 was already a great mid-range phone, but it’s just been given a significant price cut on the contract front.

Right now, you can bag your own Galaxy A54 with a solid 30GB of data for just £21 a month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

To put that into perspective, the phone itself costs £449 while this contract comes to a total cost of £504 over two years. This means that in that time, you’re only really paying £2.30 a month for that 30GB of data which is an absolute steal.

If you’ve never heard of the Galaxy A54 then you might be wondering if it’s worth picking up as your next upgrade. To that end, allow me to quote our Phones Editor, Lewis Painter, from his four-star review:

“The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a decent all-rounder with a hint of a truly premium build thanks to a glass rear and an updated design that brings it pretty close to the flagship Galaxy S23 range. IP67 support, in particular, is notable at this price point.”

Samsung Galaxy A54 with 30GB of data The Galaxy A54 is now available for as little as £21 a month and with plenty of data to boot. Affordable Mobiles

No upfront cost

Only £21/month

Just like any Samsung phone, you’ll have access to the company’s sleek version of Android that looks absolutely stunning on the A54’s 6.4-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, which in turn is perfect for watching a spot of TV on the go.

What really helps the A54 to stand out however is its massive 5000mAh battery which is almost unheard of at this price range, and allows the phone to keep on chugging on to the end of the day with plenty still left in the tank.

As you might expect from a Samsung phone, the pictures thrown out by the A54 are punchy and full of colour, plus the phone’s new 50MP main sensor captures plenty of detail.

No matter how you swing it, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is a great upgrade for anyone who doesn’t want to break the bank, but even more so when it’s available on such a cheap contract.