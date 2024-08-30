This four-star Android just became the week’s biggest smartphone bargain

If you’re looking for a solid Android smartphone that boasts premium features at a bargain price, then Amazon has just the deal for you.

Save over £130 and get the Honor Magic 6 Lite SIM-free handset for just £219 in this limited time deal from Amazon.

Nab the Honor Magic 6 Lite for just £219 in this limited deal If you need an Android that handles everyday use with ease, takes solid photographs and lasts for two-days between charges, all for a bargain, then you’d be hard pressed to find a better offer than the Honor Magic 6 Lite. Amazon

Was £349.99

Now £219 View Deal

Running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, the Honor Magic 6 Lite may not be a flagship or premium handset but it performs well and can handle intensive tasks and multitasking without hassle.

In fact, in our review we noted that “apps always opened quickly, animations never stuttered and the phone could multitask with ease.”

Although the handset is equipped with three rear lenses, including a 5MP ultrawide and 2MP macro, the star of the show is undoubtedly the 108MP main camera. We found that images from the main lens looked sharp with a realistic colour rendition and good amount of dynamic range.

There’s also a capable 16MP front camera that’s capable of capturing solid selfies and should hold its own during video calls too.

Based on Android, the Honor Magic 6 Lite offers access to the Google Play Store so you can download all your favourite and most-used apps, from Google services such as Gmail to Spotify and Instagram.

Need a phone that can last for a long period of time? The Magic 6 Lite boasts a spectacular 5300mAh Super Durable battery which offers up to two-days of use. Not only that but Honor promises that the battery will stay healthy for up to three years and even after 1000 charging cycles, the battery health will remain above 80%.

Overall we gave the Magic 6 Lite a solid four-star rating and concluded that the handset is “one of the best-looking phones in its price bracket, and its mammoth battery life makes it very convenient to live with.”

If you’re looking for an affordable Android smartphone with a long-lasting battery, smooth and speedy performance with a decent camera, then you should not miss this deal on the Honor Magic 6 Lite.