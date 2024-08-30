This flagship level iPhone is down to a mid-range price point

Want a flagship level smartphone without the premium price tag? You should seriously consider this deal on the iPhone 14 Pro, which is now the same price as a mid-range handset.

Get a certified refurbished iPhone 14 Pro in ‘like new’ condition for just £699 from Giffgaff.

You can now get the iPhone 14 Pro for the same price as a mid-range smartphone Get a certified refurbished iPhone 14 Pro handset in ‘like new’ condition for just £699 from Giffgaff. Giffgaff

£699

‘Like new’ condition View Deal

Giffgaff explains its ‘like new’ refurbished handsets have no visible scratches on the screen or body, and also offer a 24-month warranty for added peace of mind. All Giffgaff’s refurbished handsets are also cleaned and tested to ensure they are in full working order.

In order to take advantage of this offer, you will need to order the handset with a minimum £10 rolling SIM. This is flexible and can be cancelled immediately after purchase so you won’t be tied into a Giffgaff plan.

Although not part of the latest iPhone series, the iPhone 14 Pro remains an impressive premium smartphone. In fact we concluded in our dedicated versus, which compared the iPhone 15 Pro to the iPhone 14 Pro, that “the iPhone 14 Pro […] might not be the latest iPhone any more, but it’s still a very worthy handset that comes with more than enough power for day-to-day workloads and a beautiful display”

With a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display that’s fitted with Apple’s ProMotion technology offering an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120Hz, using the iPhone 14 Pro feels impressively smooth and easy, even in bright sunlight.

It runs on the same A16 Bionic Chip found in the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, allowing you to do anything from multitasking between apps, stream content or playing Apple Arcade games with impressive speed.

The iPhone 14 Pro includes a trio of impressive cameras including a 48MP main snapper. In his review, Editor Max Parker found the lenses were able to churn out excellent shots across tricky lighting conditions. This camera setup is so impressive that Apple even retained it for the latest iPhone 15 Pro handset.

If you want to upgrade to a new iPhone but don’t want to splurge on the latest handset then the iPhone 14 Pro is a fantastic choice. Despite not being the latest iPhone on the market, it still boasts flagship features that promise you a premium smartphone experience.