This flagship Garmin watch just undercut Apple and Samsung on price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The flagship Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar just undercut Apple and Samsung on price, offering a classy fitness watch for significantly less money.

John Lewis is now selling the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro for £499.99, which represents a nice £190 saving on the usual price.

Save £190 on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar

John Lewis is selling the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Sapphire Solar fitness watch at a huge £190 discount.

More importantly, this is about £300 cheaper than the Apple Watch Ultra 2, and £100 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra – arguably the two most high-profile outdoors-focused smartwatches on the market.

Note that this deal is for the Solar Sapphire model, which features a Power Sapphire lens. Not only is this cover glass significantly tougher than the regular model (we’re talking near-diamond toughness), it also features solar charging for bolstered stamina. Garmin reckons it to be capable of lasting up to 22 days in this way.

Friend of the site and wearables expert Michael Sawh reviewed the regular Garmin Fenix 7 Pro model for us, and handed out a positive 4-star review. “The Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is another Garmin outdoor watch with big features and a big battery life,” he concluded.

He was massively impressed with the battery life, even without that sun-sucking lens to top it up. Michael also appreciated the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro’s added map features, including relief shading for more detailed maps, and an Up Ahead feature that. lets runners know about upcoming points of interest and checkpoints.

You also now get a split screen mode to view data and maps on the same screen, as well as weather overlays.

The main reason serious fitness fanatics choose Garmin over other watch brands, of course, is because of its peerless sports tracking capabilities. Nobody nails GPS or health tracking accuracy like Garmin, and the Fenix 7 Pro brings a bunch of new features to the table that take advantage of that.

There are new Endurance and Hill scores, which employ the likes of VO2 Max tracking to look at your workout history and inform you whether you’re ready to tackle that hilly route.

The Fenix 7 Pro is one of the very best serious fitness wearables on the market, and at this price it’s a total steal.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

