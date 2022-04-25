This fantastic iPad Pro deal is hard to resist

The iPad Pro remains one of the easiest to recommend tablets on the market, and you can now bag the flagship slate with a hefty discount thanks to this excellent deal.

Amazon is currently selling the 128GB 11-inch version of the iPad Pro for £699, that’s a £50 saving off the usual RRP price of £749.

£749 remains the price you’ll pay for this device if you buy it from the Apple Store, so this is a great option if you want to get Apple’s high-end slate for a little bit less.

This deal is for the 128GB version of the tablet and it’s the Wi-Fi only model, rather than the pricier Wi-Fi and cellular model. This also remains the current model of the iPad Pro, even though it was released over a year ago. Rumours suggest a new iPad Pro might be coming this year, but it seems like we might be waiting until much later in the year.

Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Headline specs for this tablet include the same M1 chipset you’ll find in the recent MacBook Air, a fantastic 11-inch display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a Thunderbolt port for connectivity.

On the back, there’s a duo of cameras and a LiDAR sensor for depth mapping, while the front camera has the nifty ability of following you around as you move. Like all the other iPads, this Pro models run iPadOS and has a fantastic selection of apps available in the App Store.

When we reviewed the 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro we praised its fantastic performance and slick design that we called ‘the best on any tablet’. We were also impressed by the smooth display, wealth of storage options and regularly-updated software.

We’re also massive fans of some of the accessories you can pair with this tablet, like the Apple Pencil or the Magic Keyboard.