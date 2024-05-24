This exclusive Nextbase discount code lets you kit out your car for less

Dash cam manufacturer Nextbase if offering Trusted Reviews readers an exclusive discount code to use on their next purchase, taking a full 12.5% off all products until midnight on Monday 27th of May.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a dash cam to keep your insurance premiums low, now could be the perfect time: Nextbase has offered our readers the chance to save 12.5% across the company’s entire website by using the code Trusted12 at the checkout.

If you’re a bit unsure as to what to use the discount towards then here are a few suggestions.

The five-star Nextbase 322GW is an exceptional value-for-money pick. It offers extremely easy mounting, smooth full HD 60 fps recording, and can work with the MyNextbase app to provide firmware updates and an automatic SOS feature that can call emergency services for you after a collision. As if all that wasn’t enough, it’s also the cheapest Nextbase dash cam that features GPS.

On the premium end of the range is the 622GW. This 4K camera comes with a raft of high-end features including image stabilisation for the clearest possible video. If you turn the resolution down to the full HD of its cheaper sibling, it can capture in incredibly smooth 120fps. It too uses the MyNextbase app, meaning you’ll receive updates, have the SOS feature, and even edit and share your recordings. The 622GW can also support an extra rear Nextbase camera without reducing the front-facing resolution, thanks to its extra-powerful components.

Speaking of rear-facing cameras, we also recommend the Nextbase Rear Window Camera. It connects to your main front-facing camera and comes with up to 6m of cable for that purpose. In our reviewer’s opinion, it’s the best of Nextbase’s three rear-view cams, with good day footage and reasonable night recording too.

Make sure you take advantage of this exclusive offer before it ends on Monday 27th by heading to Nextbase’s website. If you want to see other vouchers and discount codes from Nextbase, check out our coupon page here.