Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This exclusive Nextbase discount code lets you kit out your car for less

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Dash cam manufacturer Nextbase if offering Trusted Reviews readers an exclusive discount code to use on their next purchase, taking a full 12.5% off all products until midnight on Monday 27th of May.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a dash cam to keep your insurance premiums low, now could be the perfect time: Nextbase has offered our readers the chance to save 12.5% across the company’s entire website by using the code Trusted12 at the checkout.

If you’re a bit unsure as to what to use the discount towards then here are a few suggestions.

The five-star Nextbase 322GW is an exceptional value-for-money pick. It offers extremely easy mounting, smooth full HD 60 fps recording, and can work with the MyNextbase app to provide firmware updates and an automatic SOS feature that can call emergency services for you after a collision. As if all that wasn’t enough, it’s also the cheapest Nextbase dash cam that features GPS.

Save 12.5% on the Nextbase 322GW

Save 12.5% on the Nextbase 322GW

Use code ‘Trusted12’ at checkout to save 12.5% on this 5-star dashcam from Nextbase.

  • Nextbase
  • Was £119
  • 12.5% off
View Deal

On the premium end of the range is the 622GW. This 4K camera comes with a raft of high-end features including image stabilisation for the clearest possible video. If you turn the resolution down to the full HD of its cheaper sibling, it can capture in incredibly smooth 120fps. It too uses the MyNextbase app, meaning you’ll receive updates, have the SOS feature, and even edit and share your recordings. The 622GW can also support an extra rear Nextbase camera without reducing the front-facing resolution, thanks to its extra-powerful components.

Save 12.5% on the Nextbase 622GW

Save 12.5% on the Nextbase 622GW

Use code ‘Trusted12’ at checkout to save 12.5% on this high-end Nextbase dashcam.

  • Nextbase
  • Was £269
  • 12.5% off
View Deal

Speaking of rear-facing cameras, we also recommend the Nextbase Rear Window Camera. It connects to your main front-facing camera and comes with up to 6m of cable for that purpose. In our reviewer’s opinion, it’s the best of Nextbase’s three rear-view cams, with good day footage and reasonable night recording too.

Save 12.5% on the Nextbase Rear Window Camera

Save 12.5% on the Nextbase Rear Window Camera

Use code ‘Trusted12’ at checkout to save 12.5% on Nextbase’s best rear-view camera.

  • Nextbase
  • Was £69
  • 12.5% off
View Deal

Make sure you take advantage of this exclusive offer before it ends on Monday 27th by heading to Nextbase’s website. If you want to see other vouchers and discount codes from Nextbase, check out our coupon page here.

You might like…

Amazon has a Bose soundbar deal for the ages

Amazon has a Bose soundbar deal for the ages

Thomas Deehan 46 mins ago
Amazon Fire TV Sticks are going cheap way ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are going cheap way ahead of Prime Day

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
This is the one deal you should take advantage of before the summer holiday

This is the one deal you should take advantage of before the summer holiday

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Stock up on Xbox controllers with this limited time price cut

Stock up on Xbox controllers with this limited time price cut

Thomas Deehan 3 hours ago
Get the Pixel Watch for just £199 with this epic deal

Get the Pixel Watch for just £199 with this epic deal

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
The Sonos Era 300 just got the price cut we’ve been waiting for

The Sonos Era 300 just got the price cut we’ve been waiting for

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words