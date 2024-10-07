This epic iPhone 16 deal just got even better

The iPhone 16 deals continue to flow and one of our favourites just got even better, with cash shaved off the upfront price.

Mobiles UK is selling an iPhone 16 in Ultramarine with 100GB of monthly data for just £29.99 a month.

You will pay just £179 up front to get this brand new handset that only went on sale in mid-September. That’s a £20 saving on the original upfront cost of the handset, which was £199.

The deal on this 128GB iPhone 16 is with the iD Mobile network, which is a mobile virtual network operator in the UK run by Carphone Warehouse. As CPW doesn’t have its own mobile service infrastructure, it operates courtesy of Three Mobile’s spectrum, meaning you can expect the same 5G data speeds and nationwide service. It also comes with unlimited talk and text alongside the 100GB of data.

As for the iPhone 16 itself, the phone is considered to be the best iteration of the standard model for a while. It has certainly closed the gap between the standard and Pro models for the first time in a while.

You’ll be able to access all of the key Apple Intelligence AI features that are rolling out later this month in iOS 18.1, plus you’ll get the customisable Action Button that was a Pro-exclusive feature last year.

There’s also the new physical camera shutter button Apple is calling Camera Control, which means you’ll be able to capture images, change camera lenses, and adjust the camera settings without prodding away at the touchscreen.

We’re still completing our iPhone 16 review, but we’re expecting to hand out close to top marks for this year’s update. Get in on this sweet deal today and snag free delivery on a juicy contract.