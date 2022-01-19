This Echo with Philips Hue deal is the perfect smart home starter kit

If you’re looking to upgrade your home, start here with this amazing Echo and Philips Hue deal for under £60.

In this bundle, you’re getting an Amazon Echo (4th-generation) smart speaker, as well as a Philips Hue Smart Bulb, all for just under £60.

Not only is this the perfect setup for a smart home, but you’re also saving £30 when you purchase them together, so you can kill two birds with one stone.

Smarten up your home with this Echo and Hue Bulb bundle deal This is the perfect time to upgrade your home, as this Echo (4th generation) and Philips Hue Smart Bulb deal has dropped in price, only being £5 more expensive than during Black Friday. Amazon

Save 33% with this deal

Now £59.99 View Deal

You can choose between the Charcoal, Twilight Blue and Glacier White Echo models, and you also have the choice between a bayonet or screw fit bulb, so you can create your bundle the way you want it.

That’s before we’ve even mentioned the quality of the Echo; with an unbeatable 5/5 stars from us, the Echo features two tweeters and a woofer to boost sound, with our review noting that the audio is detailed with a good level of bass for such a small device.

The integrated microphone in the device means that you can make calls, and Low Power mode means that your speaker will use less energy while it’s idle, so you don’t need to worry about it weighing down on your electricity bills.

And since you’re getting a Hue smart bulb, it makes sense that the Echo has excellent support for smart home devices, with Alexa Routines allowing you to organise your smart devices to suit your needs.

Speaking of the Hue bulb, you can toggle the power using voice control via Alexa, with options to schedule your light to come on when you need it. Plus, if you’re the proud owner of more Hue bulbs or other supported smart devices, you can link them together and create a Routine that will ensure all your devices are working in unison.

With such a great score, we can’t recommend the Echo enough; with incredible sound and a sleek design, this is a steal for under £60.

And since you’re buying a smart home hub, there’s nothing stopping you from adding to your collection, with more Smart Bulbs or other devices.