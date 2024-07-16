Check out the best Prime Day deals here

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Echo Pop Prime Day bundle is smart home perfection

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the best value bundles this Prime Day gives you the Echo Pop speaker together with a Philips Hue smart light bulb for less than half the usual price.

Amazon has bundled up its latest compact smart speaker together with the Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb LED (B22) – a package that’s worth £58.98 – and is now charging Prime members just £24.99. That’s a saving of £33.99, or 58%.

Save 58% on an Echo Pop and Philips Hue bundle this Prime Day

Save 58% on an Echo Pop and Philips Hue bundle this Prime Day

Amazon is offering a massive 58% saving on an Echo Pop speaker and Philips Hue smart bulb bundle.

  • Amazon
  • Save 58%
  • Now £24.99
View Deal

You might be wondering, why combine these two things? While they’re from two completely different brands, Amazon’s Echo speakers and Philips Hue lightbulbs work together beautifully. You can use vocal commands (via Alexa) to control your lighting, just like in all those sci-fi movies.

Separating the two elements up for a minute, we awarded the Echo Pop a 3.5-star review, calling it “a cool-looking smart speaker” with Matter smart-home compatibility and a compact, fun design.

Indeed, the main qualm we had with the Echo Dot was that it didn’t feel like such great value with the bigger and better Echo Dot selling for not that much more. As part of this bundle deal, however, any such value concerns have disappeared.

As for the Philips Hue, it’s nothing less than “The best smart lights you can buy”. That’s a direct quote from our 5-star review, which praised its “Excellent colour and temperature control”, superb app, and brilliant third party smart-home integration.

You might like…

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have finally fallen below £200

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have finally fallen below £200

Kob Monney 7 mins ago
Acer’s high-powered gaming laptop just got a massive Prime Day saving

Acer’s high-powered gaming laptop just got a massive Prime Day saving

Nick Rayner 16 mins ago
The Apple Watch 9 just became unmissable with this Prime Day price tag

The Apple Watch 9 just became unmissable with this Prime Day price tag

Hannah Davies 20 mins ago
My favourite Apple accessory ever is a bargain this Prime Day

My favourite Apple accessory ever is a bargain this Prime Day

Max Parker 21 mins ago
The Fitbit Charge 6’s Prime Day deal destroys the Pixel Watch

The Fitbit Charge 6’s Prime Day deal destroys the Pixel Watch

Jon Mundy 26 mins ago
Quick, the Fire TV Cube is at its lowest price yet

Quick, the Fire TV Cube is at its lowest price yet

Kob Monney 30 mins ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words