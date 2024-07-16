This Echo Pop Prime Day bundle is smart home perfection

One of the best value bundles this Prime Day gives you the Echo Pop speaker together with a Philips Hue smart light bulb for less than half the usual price.

Amazon has bundled up its latest compact smart speaker together with the Philips Hue White Smart Light Bulb LED (B22) – a package that’s worth £58.98 – and is now charging Prime members just £24.99. That’s a saving of £33.99, or 58%.

You might be wondering, why combine these two things? While they’re from two completely different brands, Amazon’s Echo speakers and Philips Hue lightbulbs work together beautifully. You can use vocal commands (via Alexa) to control your lighting, just like in all those sci-fi movies.

Separating the two elements up for a minute, we awarded the Echo Pop a 3.5-star review, calling it “a cool-looking smart speaker” with Matter smart-home compatibility and a compact, fun design.

Indeed, the main qualm we had with the Echo Dot was that it didn’t feel like such great value with the bigger and better Echo Dot selling for not that much more. As part of this bundle deal, however, any such value concerns have disappeared.

As for the Philips Hue, it’s nothing less than “The best smart lights you can buy”. That’s a direct quote from our 5-star review, which praised its “Excellent colour and temperature control”, superb app, and brilliant third party smart-home integration.