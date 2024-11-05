Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This early Black Friday Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal is an instant productivity win

Jon Mundy

This Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal is an early Black Friday win for anyone looking to up their productivity with their next smartphone.

It gets you the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 foldable on a 24 month contract, with 300GB of monthly data allowance, for just £59 a month. There’s a nominal up front payment of £49.

Get the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with 300GB of data for £59 a month

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 is being offered on contract with 300GB of data for £59 a month and £49 up front.

  • Fonehouse
  • 300GB of data
  • £59 a month, £49 up front
View Deal

That’s a great deal for one of the best foldable phones in the business. What’s more, Fonehouse is offering a Black Friday promise for extra peace of mind. This means that if you find the same deal for a cheaper price anywhere over the coming Black Friday month, Fonehouse will refund the difference.

Given the unique level of anxiety Black Friday can bring about – are you really securing the best deal? – this is a brilliant provision. We kind of wish every retailer offered such an explicit promise.

Our Mobile Editor Lewis Painter offered a positive review of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 at the time of its launch, with a score of 4 out of 5. “The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 offers a decent upgrade with a cleaner design, top-end processing power, Galaxy AI smarts and the longest software promise around,” he concluded.

We particularly appreciate the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s tweaked design, which sharpens things out significantly. It’s a thinner, flatter device than before, which makes it nicer to hold and easier to pocket.

Lewis also praised the Galaxy Z Fold 6’s performance, which exemplary results from Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip. This thing flies, even when multi-tasking or running resource-hogging productivity apps.

Samsung’s update promise is among the best in the business, too. With seven years of OS updates and security patches promised, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will stay safe and relevant for the foreseeable future.

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

