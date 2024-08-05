This double-sided Eve mattress is now at a bargain price

Are you looking to upgrade your mattress but aren’t sure what type of firmness you really need? Get the best of both worlds for less thanks to this deal on Eve’s double-sided mattress.

You can currently get the Eve Wunderflip Memory Foam mattress in a variety of sizes with a solid 30% off. Naturally the cheapest available is a UK Single which is currently just £314 whereas a UK Double is £384.

Considering the usual prices are £449 and £549 respectively, we would seriously recommend nabbing one before this deal ends.

Take 30% off the Eve Wunderflip Mattress You can currently get the Eve Wunderflip Memory Foam mattress in a variety of sizes from Single to King with a solid 30% off. Eve

Eve’s Wunderflip mattresses allow you to change the firmness of your mattress yourself, by simply flipping between the soft and firm foam layers depending on what better suits how you sleep.

Altogether the mattress is made up of five layers, which first includes a removable deep quilted fabric cover. Treated with Protect Plus, a technology certified by Allergy UK, the cover reduces dust mites by up to 96.6%.

Next you’ll find a layer of pressure-relieving memory foam which Eve promises to be five times more breathable than its traditional counterpart, thanks to its open cell structure. There’s also five air holes, coined “drill zones” by Eve, which allow the foam to adapt to your body and encourage airflow, meaning you’ll never worry about overheating during the night again.

Following the aforementioned soft and firm foam layers, there’s the base of the mattress which has useful handles on either side to help make moving and flipping the mattress that much easier.

Eve also throws in a 200-night trial whereby if you ever decide you aren’t completely pleased with the mattress then you can simply return it and receive a full refund with no questions asked.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading your mattress but you aren’t sure what type of firmness level you need, then you should definitely take advantage of this 30% off deal on the Eve Wunderflip mattress.