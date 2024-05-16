This DJI action cam deal is a GoPro killer

Seeking an action cam for your summer adventures, scaling the peaks, enjoying the downhill rides or taking to the water? This DJI model is a steal.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 camera is just £165.62 right now, making it a great alternative to the latest GoPro Hero models.

This is by far the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon according to the Keepa price tracking tool. Back in October 2022 it was as high as £479, and the previous low was last month was just £204.

There’s 4K HDR video at 120 frames per second with a super-wide 155º field of view, and it’s waterproof to 16 metres without any additional accessories. There are dual touchscreens on the front and back with hydrophobic coating. That means you’ll be able to use it with wet hands, it doesn’t mean it is abusive and offensive towards the wet stuff.

The Standard Combo you’re getting here includes the protective frame, adapter mount and some other essentials for “dynamic and diverse scenarios”. The camera includes what DJI calls a HorizonSteady image stabilisation tech, which will ensure smooth footage even in extreme circumstances like skiing, skydiving and biking.

The battery life won’t fail you either with up to 150 minutes of continuous recording, even in temperatures as low as -20° C. It mightn’t be the time of year, but this is an awesome skiing accessory for the winter.

We’re big fans of this model and gave it a 4-star score for its impressive waterproof depth, excellent battery life and a better mounting system than its GoPro Hero equivalent.

Our reviewer concluded: “It’s well constructed and waterproof with decent image quality and superb stabilisation, plus a fantastic mounting system, but can’t match the (admittedly pricier) GoPro in terms of video and photo performance. Still, it’s a fine all-rounder, and has plenty of appeal as a budget alternative to GoPro’s flagship.”