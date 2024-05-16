Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This DJI action cam deal is a GoPro killer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Seeking an action cam for your summer adventures, scaling the peaks, enjoying the downhill rides or taking to the water? This DJI model is a steal.

The DJI Osmo Action 3 camera is just £165.62 right now, making it a great alternative to the latest GoPro Hero models.

This is by far the lowest price we’ve seen on Amazon according to the Keepa price tracking tool. Back in October 2022 it was as high as £479, and the previous low was last month was just £204.

The DJI Osmo 3 Action camera is the cheapest its ever been on Amazon by quite a distance. You can grab this GoPro killer for just £165.12

There’s 4K HDR video at 120 frames per second with a super-wide 155º field of view, and it’s waterproof to 16 metres without any additional accessories. There are dual touchscreens on the front and back with hydrophobic coating. That means you’ll be able to use it with wet hands, it doesn’t mean it is abusive and offensive towards the wet stuff.

The Standard Combo you’re getting here includes the protective frame, adapter mount and some other essentials for “dynamic and diverse scenarios”. The camera includes what DJI calls a HorizonSteady image stabilisation tech, which will ensure smooth footage even in extreme circumstances like skiing, skydiving and biking.

DJI Osmo 3 action keepa price tracker graph

The battery life won’t fail you either with up to 150 minutes of continuous recording, even in temperatures as low as -20° C. It mightn’t be the time of year, but this is an awesome skiing accessory for the winter.

We’re big fans of this model and gave it a 4-star score for its impressive waterproof depth, excellent battery life and a better mounting system than its GoPro Hero equivalent.

Our reviewer concluded: “It’s well constructed and waterproof with decent image quality and superb stabilisation, plus a fantastic mounting system, but can’t match the (admittedly pricier) GoPro in terms of video and photo performance. Still, it’s a fine all-rounder, and has plenty of appeal as a budget alternative to GoPro’s flagship.”

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

