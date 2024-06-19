Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This discounted mobile controller is a must for PlayStation fans

Chris Smith

The Backbone One controller is a great option for gamers seeking to take their console endeavours on the road and this PS5 edition is currently heavily discounted.

Argos is selling the Backbone One PlayStation edition controller for £69.99. That’s a £30 saving on the regular price of £99.99.

Latest BackBone One controller down to £69.99

Latest BackBone One controller down to £69.99

The Backbone One game controller is £30 off now. This is the PlayStation edition with a USB-C connector for Android phones and iPhone 15.

  • Argos
  • Was £99.99
  • Now £69.99
View Deal

This is the 2023 USB-C version of the controller, which means it’s compatible with Android phones and the iPhone 15 models, which switched from the Lightning connector to USB-C.

Discounts have previously been for the older versions of the Backbone One, so it’s great to see the most recent model available on the cheap too.

While its design language is in-line with use for PS4 and PS5’s Remote Play capabilities, it’s also perfectly compatible for Xbox owners who may be accessing Xbox Cloud Gaming via Xbox Game Pass.

It’ll also work for remote play from your PC, or for playing via Apple Arcade or any other compatible touchscreen title from the App Store or Google Play, as well as services like GeForce Now and Amazon Luna.

It has, Backbone says, been “meticulously crafted to be comfortable and portable, our compact design features ultra-wide analogue triggers, highly accurate thumbsticks and responsive D-pad and buttons.”

We have reviewed the Backbone One with USB-C, released after the iPhone 15, and gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five. It offers excellent mobile gaming controls, improved and updated hardware and the great UI. We also enjoy that it’s compatible with so many devices and doesn’t need charging.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Backbone One remains arguably the finest mobile gaming accessory on the market. It offers the best set of physical controls around, while Backbone’s software works wonders to bring all of the disparate ways of playing games on your phone together under one slick UI.”

By Chris Smith

