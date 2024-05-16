Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This discounted 5-star speaker is a must-buy for your next barbecue

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Ah Das Wonderboom! The excellent waterproof speakers from Logitech-owned Ultimate Ears are among our favourites. Right now you can grab the pool friendly Bluetooth speaker on the cheap.

Amazon is selling the UE Wonderboom 3 for just £69. That’s a £20.99 saving on the £89.99 asking price for the third-generation model.

  • Amazon
  • Was £89.99
  • Now £69
View Deal

There are a range of colours available and if you want the best deal you’ll need to buy the green or blue variants. The black, pink and grey versions are just 99p extra though.

The Wonderboom 3 offers brilliant 360 degree sound and up to 14-hours of audio playback from the battery. The hallmark all-weather durability is evidenced by the IP67 rating. That means it can be submerged in up to 1-metre of water for up to 30 minutes. Or, in British terms, it can easily survive the inevitable downpour during the BBQ on the next bank holiday weekend later this month.

If you choose to make the best of this deal why not grab two as you can easily pair them up for stereo sound in your back yard? Google Fast Pair support is available too, for easy connection to your Android phone.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Highly Recommended

Does the Wonderboom series have the makings of classic trilogy of speakers?

Pros

  • Improved audio
  • Extended battery life
  • Resilient build quality
  • More sustainable design
  • Same price as before

Cons

  • Lack of USB-C charging
  • No stereo pairing with older models

Our reviewer was definitive in his assessment of the Wonderboom 3. He awarded it a five-star score in the autumn of 2022.

He praised the improved audio over its predecessor, better battery life, resilient build, sustainable design and agreeable (now even more agreeable) price.

He called it the “best-sounding Wonderboom speaker so far” and praised the Google Fast Pair support which enables super quick pairing with a companion smartphone. “If you’re after one of the better-sounding portable speakers under £100, that’s exactly what you get with Wonderboom 3,” he concluded.

