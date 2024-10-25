This discounted 4K projector just made it easier to build your own home cinema

Now that the nights are drawing in, level up your home theatre with this deal on the Nebula 4K projector.

Save £500 and get the Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K portable projector for just £1299.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. This is the lowest we’ve seen the projector go for on Amazon, making this an excellent early Black Friday-level deal.

Upgrade your home theatre for less, with this portable projector deal Get the feature-packed and easy-to-use Anker Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K portable projector for just £1299.99 in this limited time deal from Amazon. Amazon

Was £1799.99

Now £1299.99 View Deal

With keystone correction which automatically adjusts the projected image so it displays correctly on the screen, autofocus and eye-guard technology, the Nebula Cosmos 4K is a truly feature packed and easy-to-use projector that allows you to recreate the cinema experience in the comfort of your own home.

The Cosmos Laser 4K uses cinema-grade laser technology which promises to be 1.8x brighter with 2x better contrast compared with LED. Plus with 2200 ANSI lumens, content is visible even in bright light.

With dual 5W tweeters and dual 10W speakers, sound is rich and immersive too, without needing external equipment. However, with an AUX port and Bluetooth you can easily connect to existing sound set-ups such as soundbars and Hi-Fi systems, if you’d prefer.

Setting up is a breeze too thanks to Intelligent Environment Adaptation (IEA) technology which analyses your room and automatically projects the screen to perfectly fit your space.

Want to move the cinema to another room? With the ergonomically designed handle and a portable design, you can carry the Cosmos Laser around seamlessly with minimal hassle.

Running on Android TV with Chromecast support, you can stream content from your favourite platforms such as Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime, or cast from your smartphone or computer.

Although we haven’t reviewed the Cosmos Laser 4K projector ourselves, it currently has a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, based on over 40 customer reviews. Customers report that they like the quality, sound and picture of the projector and found the brightness level to be “great for outdoor use”.

Thanks to the easy set-up, Android TV support and cinema-grade laser technology, the Cosmos Laser 4K projector is a great addition to any household that wants to upgrade its movie nights.