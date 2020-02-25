Take an extra £10 off the already cheap Google Home smart speaker with the eBay discount code PAID20.

eBay is running another of its fantastic 20% off discount codes and we think this Google Home smart speaker is a great spot. Refurbished by the people at Hi-Tech Electronics, this particular Google Home comes with an ‘Excellent’ grading, as well as one year’s warranty with the retailer, giving you a period of reassurance to enjoy your like-new product.

Reduced down from its full price of £89 to just £49.99, save a further 20% by quoting the discount code PAID20 at the checkout and purchase for only £39.99.

Google’s equivalent of the Amazon Echo smart speaker, the Google Home takes the spotlight as Google’s mid-range smart speaker – perfect for those who want a bit more gusto than the Google Home Mini but have no need for the slightly chunkier Google Home Max.

Powered by Google’s own AI – aptly named the Google Assistant – the Google Home can act upon any number of queries you give it, simply by using your voice, also functioning as a means to play music or flick on the radio.

Hands-free help comes in the form of asking for the weather forecast, noting down reminders and calendar events, as well as setting alarms and curating shopping lists. The Google Home can also control other smart home gadgets that are compatible, including smart thermostats and smart TVs, which means you can ask Google Assistant to turn on the TV without lifting a finger, or fishing around for the remote.

Beautifully packaged in a minimal design that effortlessly assimilates into just about any household, the top of the Google Home speaker is completely touch-control based, with lights to signal different processes from Google Assistant, including when its listening to your request, searching for your answer or on mute. With a mute button at the back to turn off the mic, you can have control over your privacy with this handy design addition, too.

All there really is left to say is, “Okay, Google, order this cracking deal,” or something like that…

