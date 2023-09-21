This deal makes the iPhone 15 Pro Max affordable

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is Apple’s newest flagship, but also its most expensive phone. Picking one up is a commitment. But this deal almost makes it affordable.

Mobiles UK is offering an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 100GB of data for £43.99 a month. You will have to put down £249.99 in order to secure the handset, but the total cost of the contract isn’t much more than buying the phone up front.

iPhone 15 Pro Max contract is an undeniable bargain Looking for a cheaper way to get the iPhone 15 Pro Max? Mobiles UK has the answer. It’s £249.99 down and then £43.99 a month for 100GB of monthly data. Mobiles UK

100GB data

£43.99 a month View Deal

Over the course of the two years, you’ll pay £1,304, whereas the phone itself would cost £1,199, so this deal definitely makes sense. You’re effectively getting a contract for a fiver a month, by this logic.

In terms of colour and storage, you’re getting the phone in the attractive Blue Titanium hue with 256GB of storage on a contract from iD mobile which includes unlimited texts and minutes to go along with 100GB of monthly data.

As always, it’s on a 24 month contract, but because of the amount of iPhones Apple has sold already, you might be waiting a little while to get it. The site pledges delivery by November 3rd.

The iD Mobile network is a mobile virtual network operator that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we’ll see. This offer is no exception.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max promises to be Apple’s best iPhone ever. It keeps the 6.7-inch display of its predecessor, but gets a new titanium brushed finish which reduces the weight, increases the strength of the frame, and also adds a little design flair. The cameras have been upgraded significantly, and there’s a new A17 Pro chip that can handle AAA gaming experiences.

It also includes the brand new USB-C connector, which will enable universal charging of a MacBook and iPad and faster data transfer speeds. The Pro Max also has the new customisable Action Button, replacing the traditional mute switch.

We’re yet to fully review the phone, but are in the process of carrying out our tests of Apple’s latest and greatest. It’s unlikely you’ll go wrong with this phone and getting the newest iPhone always ensures you’ll be able to keep it for longer due to iOS support.