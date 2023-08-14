This deal makes the Galaxy S23 a budget flagship

If you’ve been waiting six months for a sensational Galaxy S23 pay monthly deal, today is your lucky day.

Mobiles UK is offering the standard Samsung Galaxy S23 with 50GB of data for £27.99 a month. All you’ll need to pay up front is a £29 subsidy on the phone.

Pocket a Galaxy S23 on a bargain contract The standard Samsung Galaxy S23 with 50GB of data is available for just £27.99 a month on the iD Mobile network Mobile UK

£50 upfront

£27.99 a month View Deal

The deal is for 24 months on the iD Mobile Network. This is a mobile virtual network operator that’s owned by Currys. It uses the Three 5G network infrastructure and often houses some of the best pay monthly deals we’ll see.

This model is the 128GB version of the Galaxy S23 in Phantom Black. This is the more pocketable version of the Galaxy S23 handset with a 6.1-inch AMOLED display. If you miss the days of smaller phones, this is about as small as you’re going to get for a flagship phone these days.

Despite its size, there’s all-day battery life here and you’ll get true flagship performance from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor that’s been tailored specifically for Galaxy phones.

The phone also offers a capable triple camera system with a combination of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultrawide and a 10-megapixel 3x telephoto lens. The combo works well and is versatile even in low-light conditions.

The phone isn’t much of an upgrade of over the Galaxy S22, but still earned a near perfect 4.5 score from our reviewer, mobile editor Lewis Painter.

He concluded: “Small phones usually have one particular downfall – battery life – but it seems Samsung has fixed that issue with the Galaxy S23 and the impressively battery-efficient Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy, with the phone’s 3900mAh battery easily able to get me through the day without reaching for a charger.

“Still, it means that you can now enjoy a more pocketable form factor without much of a downgrade. The 6.1-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display is stellar even without LTPO 2.0 tech, with plenty of brightness and detail, the rear camera offering remains capable even without a big upgrade and Samsung’s OneUI has some pretty handy features.”