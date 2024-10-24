This deal makes the Apple Watch Ultra almost as cheap as the Series 10

The original Apple Watch Ultra is now selling for a price that’s almost as cheap as the plain Apple Watch Series 10.

Head over to Music Magpie’s official eBay outlet and you’ll find refurbished Apple Watch Ultra units shifting for £502.99, which is already 41 percent less than the launch price of £849.

Get the Apple Watch Ultra for just £453.96 Music Magpie is offering a steep discount on the Apple Watch Ultra over on its eBay storefront. Music Magpie

‘Excellent’ refurbished condition

Now £453.96 View Deal

However, with the automarically applied code of MAGPIEOCT5, in addition to the checkout code of CHILLY5, that price will come down further to just £453.96.

When you consider that the current Apple Watch Series 10 is selling for £399 brand new, that’s a phenomenal price. Yes, these Apple Watch Ultra units are refurbished, but they’re listed as being in ‘Excellent’ condition. This means that they are “in excellent cosmetic condition with a minimum battery health of 85%”.

Each Apple Watch Ultra has been “fully tested, restored to factory settings and is in excellent working order”.

Our long-time wearables expect Michael Sawh awarded the Apple Watch Ultra 4 out of 5 in his review, calling it “a great smartwatch” with impressive battery life, a light yet rugged design, a pleasingly bright OLED display, and impressive sports tracking performance.

This is an Apple smartwatch that works even better for serious runners and water sports lovers, with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification ensuring that it can tough it out where most others fail.

It’s also water resistant to a maximum depth of 100m, while EN13319 certification ensures that it’s well suited to recreational diving.

Our reviewer didn’t see any worrying signs of wear or damage after a good few months of testing it, which backs up the point that this thing is built to last. That should add additional confidence when buying a refurbished model, if any more is needed.

To top it all off, Music Magpie offers a 12 month warranty, so you really are assured of a premium Apple Watch Ultra experience – now for hundreds of pounds less.