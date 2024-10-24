Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal makes the Apple Watch Ultra almost as cheap as the Series 10

Jon Mundy

The original Apple Watch Ultra is now selling for a price that’s almost as cheap as the plain Apple Watch Series 10.

Head over to Music Magpie’s official eBay outlet and you’ll find refurbished Apple Watch Ultra units shifting for £502.99, which is already 41 percent less than the launch price of £849.

Music Magpie is offering a steep discount on the Apple Watch Ultra over on its eBay storefront.

However, with the automarically applied code of MAGPIEOCT5, in addition to the checkout code of CHILLY5, that price will come down further to just £453.96.

When you consider that the current Apple Watch Series 10 is selling for £399 brand new, that’s a phenomenal price. Yes, these Apple Watch Ultra units are refurbished, but they’re listed as being in ‘Excellent’ condition. This means that they are “in excellent cosmetic condition with a minimum battery health of 85%”.

Each Apple Watch Ultra has been “fully tested, restored to factory settings and is in excellent working order”.

Our long-time wearables expect Michael Sawh awarded the Apple Watch Ultra 4 out of 5 in his review, calling it “a great smartwatch” with impressive battery life, a light yet rugged design, a pleasingly bright OLED display, and impressive sports tracking performance.

This is an Apple smartwatch that works even better for serious runners and water sports lovers, with military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification ensuring that it can tough it out where most others fail.

It’s also water resistant to a maximum depth of 100m, while EN13319 certification ensures that it’s well suited to recreational diving.

Our reviewer didn’t see any worrying signs of wear or damage after a good few months of testing it, which backs up the point that this thing is built to last. That should add additional confidence when buying a refurbished model, if any more is needed.

To top it all off, Music Magpie offers a 12 month warranty, so you really are assured of a premium Apple Watch Ultra experience – now for hundreds of pounds less.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

