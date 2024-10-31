Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal lets you play Black Ops 6 without a console

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is out now and, if you’re seeking to play the game, you can now do so without a physical console or buying the game outright.

Amazon has a killer deal on a Fire TV Stick 4K with an Xbox Wireless Controller and a 1 month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $74.99. That’s a 43% saving on the $126.97 price of buying everything separately.

Xbox controller + Fire Stick 4K + Game Pass Ultimate

Xbox controller + Fire Stick 4K + Game Pass Ultimate

This incredible bundle allows you to experience the best of Xbox, including Black Ops 6, without an Xbox console.

  • Amazon
  • Was $126.97
  • $74.97
View Deal

If you’re confused about all of this, we don’t blame you. Allow us to break it down. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K will enable you to play Xbox games over the cloud via the Xbox app.

To enable the cloud gaming feature, you’ll need a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, a month of which is included in this bundle.

Can you guess which game was, for the first time, a Day One release on Xbox Game Pass? Yes, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Now there’s your primer on how to play Call of Duty via Xbox without buying Call of Duty or buying an Xbox. Let’s talk a little more about the deal.

There’s more than the Fire TV Stick 4K than the Xbox app. You’ll be able to stream endless content from your favourite apps and services, often at 4K HDR resolution. You can also access Alexa via the Voice Remote, making smart home control easy. You’ll also be able to connect to other gaming services.

And there’s also more to Game Pass than Call of Duty. There are hundreds of games including Forza Motorsport, Starfield, Palworld and some of the biggest hitters ever to grace the Xbox format through multiple generations.

This deal is offered with fast delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime members, while there are also a lot of other controller colours available, including the Sky Cipher Special Edition, Deep Pink and Electric Volt options.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

