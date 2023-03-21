 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal lets you get an air fryer for just £34.99

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Pick up a Salter air fryer for just £34.99 with this outstanding deal.

Air fryers are the hot kitchen gadget right now. Compact, fast, healthy and energy efficient, there really is no down side to the way they cook up food.

Whether you can afford to add one to your kitchen is another matter, but this Robert Dyas deal is one of the most affordable examples we’ve seen. It gives you a Salter EK2817 1000W Compact 2L Hot Air Fryer for just £34.99. That’s a saving of £45 on the RRP.

Get a Salter air fryer for just £34.99

Get a Salter air fryer for just £34.99

Save a whopping £45 on the Salter EK2817 air fryer.

  • Robert Dyas
  • Save £45
  • Now £34.99
View Deal

The Salter EK2817 comes with a removable frying rack and a 2 litre capacity, enabling you to quickly and healthily cook food at temperatures of up to 200 degrees. There’s a 30 minute timer and an auto shut–off function, with a low preheat time of just 5 minutes.

At 34.6 x 25 x 25cm, the Salter EK2817 is compact enough to fit on even the smallest kitchen worktop, or even stored in a cupboard when out of use.

If you’re after some recipe ideas for your new air fryer, the Salter Cookshop website contains a whole bunch of recipes as well as an instruction manual.

It’s best to think of air fryers as much smaller versions of conventional ovens. The controlled way in which it circulates hot air, however, means that you use much less oil than conventional cooking. The ability to move the food within them also enables more even cooking.

You can get a more in depth explanation of how air fryers work in our explainer. All you need to know right now, however, is that this is a phenomenal air fryer deal.

You might like…

Proscenic T31 Digital Air Fryer Oven Review

Proscenic T31 Digital Air Fryer Oven Review

Rachel Ogden 2 weeks ago
Best air fryer 2023: Top choices for healthier frying reviewed and tested

Best air fryer 2023: Top choices for healthier frying reviewed and tested

David Ludlow 3 months ago
Best Induction Hobs 2023: Faster more efficient cooking

Best Induction Hobs 2023: Faster more efficient cooking

David Ludlow 6 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.