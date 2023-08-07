Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal gets you unlimited data for just £16

If you’re looking to pick up more data for your handset but don’t fancy overspending for the privilege, then we’ve got just the deal for you.

Readers of Trusted Reviews can now pick up an unlimited data SIM from Smarty for just £16. That’s absurdly good value for money, as you’d be expected to pay a lot more for an unlimited data SIM elsewhere. Just as an example, EE charges £30 for its unlimited data SIM, so that’s just shy of double what you’d pay here.

While it might not be a household brand quite yet, Smarty is actually run by Three, so the service is able to make use of Three’s extensive network which, soon enough, is set to expand even further as the company merges with Vodafone.

On top of the fact that it’s incredibly affordable, there are several other things worth pointing out about this Smarty SIM. For starters, you get full access to 5G data where applicable, so you won’t be missing out on the latest speeds in return for a cheaper SIM.

This SIM packs unlimited data, 12GB to use abroad, 5G data and can be cancelled anytime.

If you’ve got a holiday coming up then you’ll be glad to know that you can use 12GB of your data abroad at no extra cost, which is particularly handy if you need to rely on Google Maps to get your bearing.

You won’t have to worry about being tied into a long-term contract either, as this Smarty SIM is renewed on a monthly basis, meaning that you can cancel anytime if you need to.

As a final cherry on top, you’ll also get unlimited minutes and texts with your limitless data, so you’ll be completely covered on all fronts, letting you make the most out of your handset.

Whether you’ve just upgraded to a new phone or fancy having a bit more data on your existing device, this unlimited data Smarty SIM is a true steal, and well worth picking up if you want to keep your monthly costs down.

