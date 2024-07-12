Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal gets you two great Switch games for the price of one

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

With the Switch 2 still a fair few months away, now’s a great time to fill the gaps in your Nintendo Switch gaming library.

Currys is selling a Metroid Dread and Super Mario RPG bundle for £49.99. The retailer currently sells Metroid Dread for £36.99, while Super Mario RPG is £39.99. So, this bundle saves you a tremendous £26.99 on games from two of Nintendo’s most illustrious gaming franchises.

Let’s start with Super Mario RPG, the reimagining of the Super Nintendo classic title with gorgeous new 3D animations, a full remastering of the classic soundtracks, a combat system that holds-up well, while retaining those chuckle-worthy jokes.

This is a faithful remake of the game, for the most part, with the core story mostly untouched to ensure the sense of nostalgia will be strong for gamers of a certain vintage.

Our reviewer gave Super Mario RPG a four-star review in November 2023 and concluded: “Super Mario RPG is a gorgeous reimagining of the SNES classic. Those looking for a dose of nostalgia will be pleased that this is a faithful remake, with just enough tweaks to make it more accessible to a new generation of gamers without diluting the magic of the original.”

Metroid Dread is one of the best games in the illustrious history of the Nintendo Switch console. It got a five-star review from our Switch gamer. It retains the beloved 2D gameplay of the series and remains faithful to the blueprint set by Super Metroid of Super Nintendo fame way back in the 1990s and picks up where Metroid Fusion left off on the Game Boy Advance in 2022.

Metroid Dread perfects the Metroidvania formula that its predecessors established, while also elevating the series to new heights with highly rewarding combat, stunning 3D cutscenes and new stealth segments that provide greater variety to the gameplay,” our reviewer wrote.

“It won’t be for everyone due to its high difficulty and a lack of accessibility options, but this is nevertheless one of the best Switch games yet. If you’re a fan of Super Metroid, you’ll love it.”

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

