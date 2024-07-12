This deal gets you two great Switch games for the price of one

With the Switch 2 still a fair few months away, now’s a great time to fill the gaps in your Nintendo Switch gaming library.

Currys is selling a Metroid Dread and Super Mario RPG bundle for £49.99. The retailer currently sells Metroid Dread for £36.99, while Super Mario RPG is £39.99. So, this bundle saves you a tremendous £26.99 on games from two of Nintendo’s most illustrious gaming franchises.

Metroid and Mario bundle for Nintendo Switch Bundle and save on hit Nintendo Switch games Super Mario RPG and Metroid Dread. Currys

Bundle and save

£49.99 View Deal

Let’s start with Super Mario RPG, the reimagining of the Super Nintendo classic title with gorgeous new 3D animations, a full remastering of the classic soundtracks, a combat system that holds-up well, while retaining those chuckle-worthy jokes.

This is a faithful remake of the game, for the most part, with the core story mostly untouched to ensure the sense of nostalgia will be strong for gamers of a certain vintage.

Our reviewer gave Super Mario RPG a four-star review in November 2023 and concluded: “Super Mario RPG is a gorgeous reimagining of the SNES classic. Those looking for a dose of nostalgia will be pleased that this is a faithful remake, with just enough tweaks to make it more accessible to a new generation of gamers without diluting the magic of the original.”

Metroid Dread is one of the best games in the illustrious history of the Nintendo Switch console. It got a five-star review from our Switch gamer. It retains the beloved 2D gameplay of the series and remains faithful to the blueprint set by Super Metroid of Super Nintendo fame way back in the 1990s and picks up where Metroid Fusion left off on the Game Boy Advance in 2022.

“Metroid Dread perfects the Metroidvania formula that its predecessors established, while also elevating the series to new heights with highly rewarding combat, stunning 3D cutscenes and new stealth segments that provide greater variety to the gameplay,” our reviewer wrote.

“It won’t be for everyone due to its high difficulty and a lack of accessibility options, but this is nevertheless one of the best Switch games yet. If you’re a fan of Super Metroid, you’ll love it.”