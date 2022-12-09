This deal gets you the Pixel 6a and Fitbit Versa 4 for under £400

Google Pixel phones and Fitbit watches go together like birds of a feather these days and this amazing deal allows you to grab a Pixel 6a that practically gets you a free Fitbit Versa 4.

The Amazon deal is just £399.00, which is a saving of £168.99 when buying the two devices separately. The Pixel 6a alone has a list price of £399 so this is a can’t miss deal.

The Pixel 6a is Google’s latest mid-range device. It packs plenty of power, good specs and a very capable camera. Powered by the home grown Google Tensor processor, it carries a similar design to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, with a camera bar across the rear of the device.

Speaking of the cameras, it offers two rear 12-megapixel cameras that both take good photos, especially in low light thanks to Google’s excellent computational post processing tech.

There’s also a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display which offers rich colours and good HDR performance when streaming video. You do only get a 60Hz display, which will be a bit of a disappointment for some. In terms of protection from the elements, there’s a an IP67 certification against water and dust.

Our reviewer concluded: “The Pixel 6a is a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices. It isn’t as revolutionary as other A-series handsets we’ve seen, but it’s still a great phone for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets.”

As for the Fitbit Versa 4 watch, we reviewed that one too and called it “a solid, affordable fitness tracker packed into a smartwatch body.”

Overall, this is a killer deal for a couple of hot Google-made products so get it while you can.