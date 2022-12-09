 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal gets you the Pixel 6a and Fitbit Versa 4 for under £400

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Google Pixel phones and Fitbit watches go together like birds of a feather these days and this amazing deal allows you to grab a Pixel 6a that practically gets you a free Fitbit Versa 4.

The Amazon deal is just £399.00, which is a saving of £168.99 when buying the two devices separately. The Pixel 6a alone has a list price of £399 so this is a can’t miss deal.

The Pixel 6a is Google’s latest mid-range device. It packs plenty of power, good specs and a very capable camera. Powered by the home grown Google Tensor processor, it carries a similar design to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series, with a camera bar across the rear of the device.

Pixel 6a and Fitbit Versa 4 for under £400 – the watch is free

Pixel 6a and Fitbit Versa 4 for under £400 – the watch is free

Amazon is offering the excellent Google Pixel 6a phone and the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch for just £399. Essentially, that means you’re getting the tracker on the house!

  • Amazon
  • Save £168.99
  • £399
View Deal

Speaking of the cameras, it offers two rear 12-megapixel cameras that both take good photos, especially in low light thanks to Google’s excellent computational post processing tech.

There’s also a 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display which offers rich colours and good HDR performance when streaming video. You do only get a 60Hz display, which will be a bit of a disappointment for some. In terms of protection from the elements, there’s a an IP67 certification against water and dust.

The Fitbit Versa 4 results menu

Our reviewer concluded: “The Pixel 6a is a small, powerful Android phone that’s more wallet-friendly next to Google’s other devices. It isn’t as revolutionary as other A-series handsets we’ve seen, but it’s still a great phone for those who prefer great software rather than big spec sheets.”

As for the Fitbit Versa 4 watch, we reviewed that one too and called it “a solid, affordable fitness tracker packed into a smartwatch body.”

Overall, this is a killer deal for a couple of hot Google-made products so get it while you can.

You might like…

Best Android phones 2022: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Best Android phones 2022: From foldable flagships to well-priced Pixels

Max Parker 1 week ago
Google Pixel 6a Review

Google Pixel 6a Review

Max Parker 5 months ago
Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Should you spend big, or go budget?

Pixel 6a vs Pixel 6: Should you spend big, or go budget?

Peter Phelps 7 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.