This deal gets you the iPhone 13 for less than the iPhone SE

The iPhone 13 is now available for less than Apple’s cheapest smartphone, the iPhone SE, thanks to this Giffgaff deal. How is this even possible?

It’s possible thanks to Giffgaff’s refurbishment programme, which is now supplying refurbished iPhone 13 handsets from just £319. That’s £110 less than a brand new iPhone SE (2022) will set you back, which is a considerably inferior phone in almost every way.

We should restate that these are refurbished handsets that we’re talking about. The cheaper £319 units come in ‘Good’ condition, which “might have marks on the body and screen”, but which “run beautifully”.

If you want a handset that’s a little more spick and span, you can pay more for a phone that’s in better condition. Even if you opt for an iPhone 13 in ‘Excellent’ condition (“the body and screen are pristine”), you’ll still only be paying £419, which is £10 cheaper than the aforementioned iPhone SE.

Alternatively you could go for a handset that’s in ‘Like new’ condition (“no visible scratches on the screen or body”) for £449, which is still an excellent deal.

Especially when you consider what a brilliant phone the iPhone 13 is. Our Editor and all-round mobile phone specialist Max Parker revisited his original 4.5 out of 5 review last year and concluded that “The iPhone 13 remains a strong upgrade for those who haven’t switched phones for a number of years”.

That’s especially so considering what an incremental upgrade the iPhone 14 proved to be. He particularly rated the iPhone 13’s improved battery life, vibrant OLED display, and excellent main camera. Apple’s superb legacy support means that the phone will receive updates for years to come, too.

It might have slipped off our Best Smartphones 2024 list in favour of the newer and shinier phones. Now that it’s available for much less money, however, the iPhone 13 is a better buy than the iPhone SE (2022), which is one of the top picks in our Best Cheap Phones 2024 feature.