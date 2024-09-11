Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal gets you a month of Sky TV and Netflix for free

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a bargain way to stream all your favourite TV shows and movies? Sky has just the package deal for you. 

Upgrade to the Sky Entertainment and Netflix TV streaming package today and you’ll receive one month free, regardless of which contract offer you opt for.

Get a month of Sky Entertainment and Netflix for free

Get Sky Entertainment, which boasts over 100 channels, and Netflix for one-month free and £31 month thereafter with this Sky Stream offer.

  • Sky
  • One month free-trial
  • £31 a month, rolling contract
View Deal

You can either choose between a 31-day rolling contract which allows you to cancel anytime or a 24-month contract which offers the best overall value. 

If you decide on the more flexible rolling contract then this will be £31 a month after your free month, whereas the 24-month contract will be £28 thereafter. 

This Sky TV package includes both Sky Entertainment and Netflix for just one fixed monthly cost. Netflix offers you access to a huge variety of TV shows, films and documentaries including exclusives that can’t be found anywhere else, such as Bridgerton or Squid Game.

Sky Entertainment has a range of over 100 channels including exclusives like Sky Atlantic, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature.

You’ll also find channels such as MTV, National Geographic and Comedy Central, plus there’s even access to Eurosport, allowing you to watch exclusive Champions League games and the English Open at no extra cost.

This package can also be built upon too, with Sky offering discounts for any extra TV packs you might want to add. These packs include Sky Sports for just an additional £25 a month (usually £30) and Sky Cinema for £12 (usually £16) extra each month. 

Sports fans can even upgrade to TNT Sports for just £28 extra a month (usually £30) for exclusive Premier League matches, boxing and many more. 

Don’t worry about tricky installations as this package works over Wi-Fi and doesn’t require a traditional satellite dish to be set up. You can even start watching immediately via the Sky Go app once you’ve completed your order. 

If you’re looking for a bargain way to upgrade your TV streaming then this Sky TV package is a great option. Not only do you get flexibility with the option to cancel anytime but you’ll also get one month completely free.

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

