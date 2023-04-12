This deal finally makes dual basket air fryers affordable

Dual basket air fryers are all the rage right now but if you’ve been put off by high prices then this incredible deal will serve as the perfect antidote.

Amazon’s already discounted the Ultenic K20 Dual Air Fryer from £219.99 down to £159.99, but you can now apply an extra £20 discount to bring the appliance down further to an even more tempting £139.99.

Given that most dual basket air fryers tend to have an asking price that’s closer to the £200 mark, having to part with only £139.99 for the same functionality makes this offer an absolute no-brainer.

I’m currently in the process of testing the Ultenic K20 for review and while you can expect to read my final verdict in due course, I can say that at this price, the device is well-worth considering.

Ultenic K20 Air Fryer Deal Now’s your chance to bag a dual basket air fryer on the cheap. Just be sure to use the extra £20 off coupon to receive the full discount. Amazon

Extra £20 off

Now £139.99 with coupon View Deal

For starters, its large 7.6L capacity makes it ideal for cooking large batches of food in a pinch – handy if you’re cooking for a family and need to whip up something quick to keep the kids happy.

You don’t need to be an air fryer whiz to get to grips with the settings either – the main modes are clearly signposted with helpful icons of food like chips and chicken so you know exactly which one to go for.

Of course, if you do find yourself wanting to be a bit adventurous with your air fryer then you can download the accompanying Ultenic app which features tons of recipes that you can make use of with the K20.

As a final cherry on top, you can use the sync function to set different cooking times and temperatures for each basket so that no matter what you’re making, it’s all cooked and ready to serve at the exact same time.

We’ve seen some pretty impressive air fryer deals as of late but if you want a dual basket option that doesn’t break the bank then this is easily one of the best options out there right now.