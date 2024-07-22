This could be the ultimate bundle for coffee drinkers

Get a barista-style coffee in the comfort of your own home without splurging on premium equipment thanks to this deal on the top-rated Nespresso Vertuo Next coffee machine and milk frother bundle.

Save a solid £91 and get the Nespresso Vertuo Next Pod and an Aeroccino milk frother for just £109 in this limited time deal from Amazon.

Get this top-rated Nespresso Pod coffee machine bundle for a steal Nab the top-rated Nespresso Vertuo Next Pod Coffee Machine, Milk Frother and a set of 12 pods for just £109 in this limited time deal from Amazon. Amazon

Was £200

Now £109 View Deal

The Nespresso Vertuo Next allows you to brew between a choice of seven coffee cup sizes, ranging from Ristretto (25ml) and Mug (230ml) all the way up to a Carafe (535ml).

Using the Vertuo Next coffee machine is quick and easy too, as it not only heats up in just 30 seconds but it will read the inserted coffee pod’s barcode and automatically adjust its brewing settings accordingly, using the perfect amount of water, energy and coffee.

The machine works exclusively with Nespresso Vertuo pods which includes a choice of over 30 blends to choose from. All pods are made of at least 85% recycled aluminium plus Nespresso offers all users a free recycling programme for your used capsules.

Also included in this bundle is the Aeroccino milk frother which allows for three styles of milk frothing to create your own hot or cold milky coffees.

The Vertuo Next is also Bluetooth and Wi-Fi compatible, allowing you to connect to the Nespresso smartphone app and receive automatic software updates, alerts for when you need to descale your machine and even tips for the perfect coffee too.

We gave the Nespresso Vertuo Next a 4.5-star rating with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding: “for those that like that a longer coffee, the Nespresso Vertuo Next is an excellent choice, delivering smooth, long shots of coffee in a way that’s completely different to any other machine.”

If you want to upgrade your at-home coffee experience without splurging on premium equipment then the Nespresso Vertuo Next Pod coffee machine is a great choice. Not only does this bundle include a milk frother but also a pack of twelve introductory coffee pods so you can explore different styles at home.