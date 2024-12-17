Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This could be the best Galaxy Watch Ultra deal yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

We may just have seen the best Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra deal yet, with a hefty saving and an extended warranty.

John Lewis is selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra for £389 right now, which represents a hefty £210 saving on its £599 RRP. It’s a huge discount for a wearable that only hit the market in July.

The super-tough Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra smartwatch is going at a steep £210 discount right now.

Bear in mind that you also get John Lewis’s extended two-year guarantee as part of this deal. For an outdoors smartwatch, that’s extra handy.

Wearables expert Conor Allison reviewed this one for us, and handed out a positive score of 4 out of 5. He said it proves “hugely functional in daily wear and provides a rugged style that’s just simply not available from any other Wear OS vendor”.

Conor found the sports tracking performance to be “very comparable” to dedicated sports watches like the Garmin Fenix 7, which is high praise indeed. Both GPS and heart rate tracking accuracy is on point, while Samsung also lays on comprehensive sleep tracking to help you monitor your recoveries. Samsung has managed to provide FDA-approved sleep apnea detection, too.

Samsung has taken a leaf out of Apple’s book with its rugged yet classy design. This includes a chunky 47mm titanium case that makes the Watch Ultra way tougher than your average premium Wear OS watch.

It’s ready for the outdoors, boasting temperature resistance between -20°C and 55°C. The watch can also withstand altitudes of between -500m and 9,000m. When it comes to water resistance, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra goes above and beyond with 10ATM pressure-resistance up to 100m in fresh or salt water.

It runs on Google’s Wear OS 5 with One UI 6 layered on top, which comes with a smattering of new AI features, including personalised wellness tips for Samsung phones and a new Energy Score.

You also get cellular connectivity with this model, which means you don’t need your smartwatch with your every time you go out for a run.

All in all, Conor concluded that “The Galaxy Watch Ultra is an excellent upgrade to the typical mid-range smartwatch experience”.

