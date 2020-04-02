If you’re after a Nintendo Switch to stave off the boredom then you’ll want to take advantage of this Mobile Phones Direct deal sooner rather than later, as stocks are in pretty limited supply right now.

The deal’s live for now and lets you nab a Nintendo Switch games console for free when you pick up a Huawei P Smart on the digital store. In order to get the lowest price possible for this bundle, you’ll need to apply for cashback after signing up for the 24-month contract. Thankfully the store makes this quick and easy to do.

The deal is pretty much the last place to get a Nintendo Switch at the moment. Since the coronavirus lockdown started, Nintendo Switch’s have been flying off the shelves and stocks have become very limited.

At the time of publishing Amazon, Argos, John Lewis and Currys PC World all listed the Nintendo Switch and most Nintendo Switch Lite consoles as being out of stock.

This is sad as there’s never been a better time to pick up a Switch. Over the last few weeks we’ve seen a number of excellent games launch on the platform including Animal Crossing: New Horizons – which has become a lunch break favourite among Trusted Reviews Switch owners.

2K’s also announced plans to launch a number of classic titles on the Nintendo Switch, including Bioshock. This plus its strong catalogue of Zelda and Mario games make it a great option for parents looking to keep their kids entertained and gamers in shared houses that don’t always have access to the TV.

The fact the deal comes with a Hauwei P Smart phone is no bad thing either. Though it was released last year, the handset is still one of the best smartphones you’ll find for less than £200, featuring a decent screen, suitably powerful performance and above average camera, for the price.

