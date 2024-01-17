Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This contract just made the Galaxy Z Flip 5 affordable

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Update: This deal is now out of stock but we’ve spotted the next best offer which nabs you the Z Flip 5 with 100GB of data for just £39/month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.

If you’re after a classy foldable phone at a genuinely affordable price, check out this brilliant Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal we’ve found.

It gets you the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with a healthy 250GB of monthly data, for just £29.99 a month. There’s a minimal £69 up front fee.

All in all, this means that you’re paying £788.76 for Samsung’s current flagship compact foldable. This is a phone that’s still selling for £1,049 outright on the Samsung website.

Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on cheap contract with free Galaxy Buds FE

Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on a 250GB contract with free Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for just £788.76 all in.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • Free Galaxy Buds FE
  • Now £29.99 a month, £69 up front
View Deal

You’re essentially looking at a £260 saving here, without even taking into consideration the value of that data-rich contract.

Even better, when you proceed to the checkout you’ll find that you get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE true wireless earphones thrown in for good measure. They sell for £99.

We like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 a lot, having awarded it a 4-star review late last year. We concluded that it was “a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold”.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE is a pretty decent accessory to pair up with it too. In our 3.5-star review we called them “enjoyable casual-use earphones with solid active noise cancellation”.

All eyes are on the company at the moment, with the Galaxy S24 range set to be announced in a matter of hours. We’ll bring you all the latest news from 6pm today.

