This contract just made the Galaxy Z Flip 5 affordable
Update: This deal is now out of stock but we’ve spotted the next best offer which nabs you the Z Flip 5 with 100GB of data for just £39/month and absolutely nothing to pay upfront.
If you’re after a classy foldable phone at a genuinely affordable price, check out this brilliant Galaxy Z Flip 5 deal we’ve found.
It gets you the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with a healthy 250GB of monthly data, for just £29.99 a month. There’s a minimal £69 up front fee.
All in all, this means that you’re paying £788.76 for Samsung’s current flagship compact foldable. This is a phone that’s still selling for £1,049 outright on the Samsung website.
Get the Galaxy Z Flip 5 on cheap contract with free Galaxy Buds FE
Get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 on a 250GB contract with free Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for just £788.76 all in.
- Mobiles.co.uk
- Free Galaxy Buds FE
- Now £29.99 a month, £69 up front
You’re essentially looking at a £260 saving here, without even taking into consideration the value of that data-rich contract.
Even better, when you proceed to the checkout you’ll find that you get a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds FE true wireless earphones thrown in for good measure. They sell for £99.
We like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 a lot, having awarded it a 4-star review late last year. We concluded that it was “a big improvement on the Z Flip 4 with a larger cover display, improved performance and a gapless fold”.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE is a pretty decent accessory to pair up with it too. In our 3.5-star review we called them “enjoyable casual-use earphones with solid active noise cancellation”.
All eyes are on the company at the moment, with the Galaxy S24 range set to be announced in a matter of hours. We’ll bring you all the latest news from 6pm today.