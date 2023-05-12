Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This code massively discounts the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED bundle

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Happy Tears of the Kingdom Day, everyone! What better way to celebrate the new Link game with this killer Zelda Switch OLED console bundle.

If you head over to eBay and use the code KING15, you’ll be able to get a Nintendo Switch OLED console with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom for £314.46.

Save 15% on Switch OLED + Zelda with discount code

Save 15% on Switch OLED + Zelda with discount code

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now. Pick it up with a themed Switch OLED console bundle and save 15%. Use the code KING15 at checkout

  • eBay
  • USE CODE KING15
  • £314.46
View Deal

The listed RRP is £369.95, so you’re making an awesome £55.49 saving here. The seller is eBayer thegamecollectionoutlet, which has a 99.9% positive feedback score from a whopping 287,000 reviews.

You’ll get free 3-day postage, or you can choose to click and collect from a store at checkout. The buyer also accepts returns within 30 days.

As well as the saving here, you’ll get the sure-to-be-collectable Zelda-themed edition of the Switch OLED console announced last month. It’s adorned with the artwork and recognisable hieroglyphs from the game across the Joy Cons and the console dock.

The Switch OLED has a larger 7-inch screen than the original 6.2-inch Switch, as well as the superior display technology. There’s no greater power within the Switch OLED, but the improved and larger screen could be key for gamers hoping to enjoy the stunning Hyrule landscape Nintendo has crafted in all of its glory.

We’re already gigantic fans of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We’ve followed the majority of critics by affording the Breath of the Wild sequel a perfect score. In our case, it’s a 5/5.

Our reviewer Ryan Jones concluded: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t stray too far away from the hugely successful template of Breath of the Wild. But by reinforcing its predecessor’s strength for experimentation with the new building mechanics, while also telling an engaging story and opening up new locations to explore, this is a perfect sequel to the greatest game to ever grace the Nintendo Switch.”

You might like…

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Review

Ryan Jones 1 day ago
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED edition is tempting us to upgrade

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED edition is tempting us to upgrade

Chris Smith 1 month ago
Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch: What’s the difference?

Nintendo Switch OLED vs Nintendo Switch: What’s the difference?

Gemma Ryles 5 months ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.