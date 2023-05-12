This code massively discounts the Tears of the Kingdom Switch OLED bundle

Happy Tears of the Kingdom Day, everyone! What better way to celebrate the new Link game with this killer Zelda Switch OLED console bundle.

If you head over to eBay and use the code KING15, you’ll be able to get a Nintendo Switch OLED console with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of Kingdom for £314.46.

Save 15% on Switch OLED + Zelda with discount code The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is out now. Pick it up with a themed Switch OLED console bundle and save 15%. Use the code KING15 at checkout eBay

USE CODE KING15

£314.46 View Deal

The listed RRP is £369.95, so you’re making an awesome £55.49 saving here. The seller is eBayer thegamecollectionoutlet, which has a 99.9% positive feedback score from a whopping 287,000 reviews.

You’ll get free 3-day postage, or you can choose to click and collect from a store at checkout. The buyer also accepts returns within 30 days.

As well as the saving here, you’ll get the sure-to-be-collectable Zelda-themed edition of the Switch OLED console announced last month. It’s adorned with the artwork and recognisable hieroglyphs from the game across the Joy Cons and the console dock.

The Switch OLED has a larger 7-inch screen than the original 6.2-inch Switch, as well as the superior display technology. There’s no greater power within the Switch OLED, but the improved and larger screen could be key for gamers hoping to enjoy the stunning Hyrule landscape Nintendo has crafted in all of its glory.

We’re already gigantic fans of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We’ve followed the majority of critics by affording the Breath of the Wild sequel a perfect score. In our case, it’s a 5/5.

Our reviewer Ryan Jones concluded: “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t stray too far away from the hugely successful template of Breath of the Wild. But by reinforcing its predecessor’s strength for experimentation with the new building mechanics, while also telling an engaging story and opening up new locations to explore, this is a perfect sequel to the greatest game to ever grace the Nintendo Switch.”